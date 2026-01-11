Piero Hatto
Este domingo 11 de enero, desde The Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, se llevarán a cabo los Premios Globos de Oro 2026, que premia a lo mejor de las series de TV y películas en idioma anglosajón. Con películas como Sinners, Frankenstein y Hammet entre las principales candidatas a llevarse varios galardones en la noche, aquí te dejo con la lista completa de los resultados de esta ceremonia.

GANADORES DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2026

Mejor Película – Drama

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Mejor Película – Animación

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Película – En Lengua No Inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
  • No Other Choice (Corea del Sur)
  • The Secret Agent (Brasil)
  • Sentimental Value (Noruega)
  • Sirāt (España)
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Mejor Director – Película

  • Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
  • Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Mejor Guion – Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident
  • Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Mejor Actriz – Película (Drama)

  • Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby
  • Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love
  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
  • Julia Roberts — After the Hunt
  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
  • Tessa Thompson — Hedda

Mejor Actor – Película (Drama)

  • Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine
  • Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  • Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams
  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
  • Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein
  • Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz – Película (Musical o Comedia)

  • Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
  • Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good
  • Emma Stone — Bugonia
  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Mejor Actor – Película (Musical o Comedia)

  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
  • George Clooney — Jay Kelly
  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
  • Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Mejor Actor de Reparto – Película

  • Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
  • Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal — Hamnet
  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Película

  • Amy Madigan — Weapons
  • Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
  • Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
  • Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Mejor Banda Sonora Original – Película

  • Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
  • Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
  • Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another
  • Kangding Ray — Sirāt
  • Max Richter — Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer — F1

Mejor Canción Original – Película

  • “Dream As One” — Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied To You” — Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” — Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl In The Bubble” — Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire & Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para TV

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Televisión (Drama)

  • Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
  • Jean Smart — Hacks
  • Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
  • Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This
  • Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Actor – Serie de Televisión (Musical o Comedia)

  • Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
  • Glen Powell — Chad Powers
  • Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
  • Seth Rogen — The Studio

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Televisión (Drama)

  • Kathy Bates — Matlock
  • Britt Lower — Severance
  • Helen Mirren — Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell — The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Mejor Actor – Serie de Televisión (Drama)

  • Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
  • Diego Luna — Andor
  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo — Task
  • Adam Scott — Severance
  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt
SOBRE EL AUTOR

Piero Hatto es un periodista y analista SEO del Diario El Comercio, con más de 8 años de experiencia en medios como Depor, Deporte Total, y Willax TV. Especializado en la creación de contenido en español e inglés sobre deportes, política, ciencia, tecnología y actualidad, para audiencias como México, Estados Unidos, España.

