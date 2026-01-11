Este domingo 11 de enero, desde The Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, se llevarán a cabo los Premios Globos de Oro 2026, que premia a lo mejor de las series de TV y películas en idioma anglosajón. Con películas como Sinners, Frankenstein y Hammet entre las principales candidatas a llevarse varios galardones en la noche, aquí te dejo con la lista completa de los resultados de esta ceremonia.
GANADORES DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2026
Mejor Película – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Película – Animación
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película – En Lengua No Inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
- No Other Choice (Corea del Sur)
- The Secret Agent (Brasil)
- Sentimental Value (Noruega)
- Sirāt (España)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Mejor Director – Película
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
- Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
Mejor Guion – Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Jafar Panahi — It Was Just an Accident
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet
Mejor Actriz – Película (Drama)
- Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Julia Roberts — After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson — Hedda
Mejor Actor – Película (Drama)
- Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz – Película (Musical o Comedia)
- Amanda Seyfried — The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Mejor Actor – Película (Musical o Comedia)
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- George Clooney — Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun — No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Mejor Actor de Reparto – Película
- Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto – Película
- Amy Madigan — Weapons
- Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Mejor Banda Sonora Original – Película
- Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson — Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray — Sirāt
- Max Richter — Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer — F1
Mejor Canción Original – Película
- “Dream As One” — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” — KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied To You” — Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” — Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl In The Bubble” — Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
- Avatar: Fire & Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para TV
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Mejor Actriz – Serie de Televisión (Drama)
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Jean Smart — Hacks
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actor – Serie de Televisión (Musical o Comedia)
- Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell — Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen — The Studio
Mejor Actriz – Serie de Televisión (Drama)
- Kathy Bates — Matlock
- Britt Lower — Severance
- Helen Mirren — Mobland
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
Mejor Actor – Serie de Televisión (Drama)
- Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo — Task
- Adam Scott — Severance
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt