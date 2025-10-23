Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025, la ceremonia de mayor trayectoria y prestigio de la industria, se celebrarán este jueves 23 de octubre en el James L. Knight Center de Miami, Florida. El espectáculo producido por Telemundo, que refleja el más auténtico del éxito de los artistas hispanohablantes, ya que los finalistas y ganadores se determinan por su desempeño en las prestigiosas listas semanales de Billboard, será transmitido EN VIVO a partir de las 8pm/7c (Hora del Este y Centro, respectivamente).
La lista de nominados está encabezada por el astro puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, quien ha establecido un récord histórico en la premiación con 27 menciones. Le siguen de cerca el grupo de regional mexicano Fuerza Regida, con 15 nominaciones, y el icono puertorriqueño Rauw Alejandro, con 14. Entre las mujeres, la superestrella colombiana Karol G lidera con 10 menciones, igualando a la nueva sensación del regional mexicano, Tito Double P, quien es seguido por su primo, Peso Pluma, con 9 menciones.
La transmisión de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 EN VIVO estará disponible para el público hispanohablante en múltiples plataformas. En Estados Unidos y México, la gala podrá verse por televisión a través del canal Telemundo en su horario central. Para quienes prefieren el streaming, el evento también se emitirá en la aplicación de Telemundo y a través del servicio de Peacock.
Además, la transmisión se extenderá a toda Latinoamérica y el Caribe por Telemundo Internacional, llegando a televidentes en más de 22 países. La ceremonia de este año entregará premios en 49 categorías, abarcando géneros principales como el Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm y el Regional Mexicano. Los fanáticos podrán seguir toda la emoción, la alfombra roja y la entrega de premios especiales que se anunciarán próximamente.
Fecha, horario y lugar de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025
- Fecha: Jueves, 23 de octubre de 2025
- Lugar: James L. Knight Center en Miami, Florida
- Hora (Estados Unidos, Este): 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT - Hora del Centro, 6:00 p.m. PT - Hora del Pacífico). La alfombra roja comenzará una hora antes
- Hora de México: 6:00 p.m. Tiempo del Centro (alfombra roja: 5:00 p.m.)
Canales de TV y plataformas streaming para ver los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025
Estados Unidos
- Transmisión TV: Telemundo
- Streaming: Peacock y aplicación oficial de Telemundo
México
- Transmisión TV: Telemundo Internacional
- Streaming: Aplicación de Telemundo (puede requerir VPN fuera de EE.UU.), Peacock (puede necesitar VPN si estás fuera de zona geográfica)
|PAÍSES
|CANALES DE TELEMUNDO
|Estados Unidos
|DIRECTV (406 y 407) y Dish Network (835, 836, 6168, 6913 y 6936)
|México
|Total Play (277 HD), Izzi (205 y 912), Sky (415 y 1226 HD), Megacable (214 SD y 1214 HD) y Star TV (223)
|Argentina
|Antina (99), DIRECTV (231), Telecentro (308 Digital y 1081 HD), Gigared (650 HD), Cablevisión (331 Digital HD), Express (609), Digital (842 HD), Claro TV (323 HD) y Cablevisión Flow (331 HD)
|Chile
|DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (381), Claro TV (145 y 645), TuVes HD (318), Entel TV HD (149), Cable de la Costa (19 SD y 305 HD), GTD/Telsur (142 SD y 868 HD) y Zapping (47)
|Colombia
|DirecTV (231), Claro TV (446 SD y 1446 HD), Movistar TV (381), TiGO (150, 160 SD y 367 HD), Conexión Digital Express (12), Colcable (24 HD, 30 Analógico y 72) y ETB (181 HD)
|Ecuador
|DirecTV (231), CNT TV (157), Claro TV (260 SD y 760 HD), Grupo TV Cable (618) y Alfa TV (65)
|Venezuela
|DirecTV Simple TV (231), Movistar TV (381), Inter Satelital (318), Inter (28), Netuno (11), Planet Cable (65), Cable Imagen (44) y Vencable (18)
|Uruguay
|DirecTV (231), Montecable (309) y TCC (344)
|Paraguay
|Claro TV (72), Personal TV (318), Personal Flow (71) y TiGO (54 SD y 202 HD)
|Bolivia
|Entel (103), Inter Satelital (318), Cotas (413) y TiGO (624 SD y 776 HD)
|Panamá
|Sky (214 y 1226 HD), Cable Onda (458 SD y 1458 HD), +Móvil (459 HD) y TiGO (609)
|República Dominicana
|Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), Claro TV (208, 221 SD, 693 y 1221 HD), Altice (260), Telecable Global (35), Analógico (504 Digital) y Viva (121)
|Costa Rica
|Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), TiGO (143) y Telecable (100)
|Honduras
|Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), Claro TV (58 Analógico y 114 Digital) y TiGO (52 Analógico y 143 Digital)
|El Salvador
|Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), TiGO (202, 143 SD y 1355 HD) y Claro TV (114 SD y 1151 HD)
|Guatemala
|Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD) y Claro TV (116 SD y 1116 HD)
¿Quiénes serán los presentadores y artistas destacados de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025?
La cantautora colombiana Goyo y el periodista mexicano Javier Poza fueron designados como los anfitriones oficiales de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025, quienes contarán con el apoyo durante la gala de celebridades de la talla de Clave Especial, Isabella Ladera, Ivan Cornejo, Jhayco, Molusco, Morat, Omar Alfanno, Pancho Uresti, Yailin La Más Viral, Yamilex Hernández, y Yami Safdie.
Entre los anfitriones principales destacan Jacqueline Bracamontes y Danilo Carrera, quienes regresan a la conducción tras conquistar al público con su carisma y química en ediciones anteriores. A ellos se sumarán reconocidas figuras del espectáculo como Carlos Adyan, Adamari López, Andrea Meza y Jessica Carrillo, quienes participarán en la cobertura especial y entrevistas exclusivas desde la alfombra roja.
Y por el lado del entretenemiento, esta es la lista de artistas que se subirán al escenario para deleitar al público:
- Daddy Yankee (ahora conocido como DY) que estrenará un nuevo tema
- Bad Bunny (quien figura entre los nominados)
- Elvis Crespo (quien recibirá un galardón honorífico)
- Karol G
- Laura Pausini
- Fuerza Regida
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
- Peso Pluma
- Olga Tañón
- Ozuna
- Beéle
- Danny Ocean
- Juan Duque
- Grupo Frontera
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- Musza
- Netón Vega
- NXNNI
- Óscar Maydon
- Abraham Mateo
- Angel Lopez
- Arthur Hanlon
- Kapo
Lista de nominados a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina
CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
- Alemán
- Clave Especial
- FloyyMenor
- Kapo
- Neton Vega
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
- Aventura
- Chayanne
- Luis Miguel
- Rauw Alejandro
- Shakira
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Ayra Starr
- benny blanco
- Bruno Mars
- ROSÉ
- Rvssian
- Ty Dolla $ign
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Karol G
- Netón Vega
- Tito Double P
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/ Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “EOO”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
- Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
- Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Netón Vega
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Karol G
- Selena Gomez
- Shakira
- Yailin La Más Viral
- Young Miko
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- The Marías
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- Double P
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Natti Natasha, “Desde Hoy”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
- Shakira, “Soltera”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES
“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Bad Bunny,Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Netón Vega,Mi Vida Mi Muerte
- Peso Pluma,Éxodo
- Rauw Alejandro,Cosa Nuestra
- Tito Double P,Incómodo
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Shakira
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o GrupoTop Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
- Double P
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORĺA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Danny Ocean
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Ha*Ash
- Jesse & Joy
- Maná
- Morat
- Sin Bandera
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Danny Ocean & Kapo, “Imagínate”
- Maluma, “Cosas Pendientes”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Carita Linda”
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marias, “Ojos Tristes”
- Shakira, “Soltera”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- AP Global
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Álbum “Top Latin Pop” del Año / Top Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Cazzu,Latinaje
- Danny Ocean,Babylon Club
- Kapo,Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
- Latin Mafia,Todos Los Días Todo El Día
- Quevedo,Buenas Noches
“Top Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del AñoTop / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Insterscope Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORĺA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Elvis Crespo
- Jerry Rivera
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Chino & Nacho
- Grupo Niche
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Monchy & Alexandra
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
- Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, “Ángel”
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Tú Con Él”
- Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- Grupo Frontera
- Insterscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Warner Latina
Álbum Top Tropical del Año / Top Tropical Album of the Year:
- Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza,Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En México
- Los Hermanos Rosario,Grandes Éxitos
- Natti Natasha, En Amargue
- Prince Royce,Eterno
- Rubby Pérez,Rubby Pérez¡Grandes Éxitos!
“Top Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Netón Vega
- Peso Pluma
- Tito Double P
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
- Los Tigres del Norte
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
- Fuerza Regida, “Por Esos Ojos”
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
- Peso Pluma & Netón Vega, “La Patrulla”
- Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Azteca
- Socios
- Sony Music Latin
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
Álbum Top Regional Mexicano del Año / Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida,111XPANTÍA
- Ivan Cornejo,Mirada
- Netón Vega,Mi Vida Mi Muerte
- Peso Pluma,Éxodo
- Tito Double P,Incómodo
“Top Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Double P Records
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Kapo
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Alexis & Fido
- Baby Rasta & Gringo
- J-King & Maximan
- Jowell & Randy
- Mambo Kingz
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
- Bad Bunny, “EOO”
- Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
- Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Álbum “Top Latin Rhythm” del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Bad Bunny,Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- FloyyMenor,El Comienzo
- Karol G,Tropicoqueta
- Omar Courtz,Primera Musa
- Rauw Alejandro,Cosa Nuestra
“Top Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- United Masters
- UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍAS ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR /EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
- Armenta
- Bad Bunny
- Jorsshh
- Netón Vega
- Roberto “La Paciencia”
Editorial del Año / Publisher of the Year:
- Downtown DMP Songs,BMI
- Josa Publishing,BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing,LLC,BMI
- Street Mob Publishing,BMI
- Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp,BMI
Corporación Editorial del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- Downtown Music Publishing
- Rimas Entertainment
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
- Ernesto “Neto” Fernández
- JOP
- MAG
- Roberto “La Paciencia”
- Tito Double P