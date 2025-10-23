Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025, la ceremonia de mayor trayectoria y prestigio de la industria, se celebrarán este jueves 23 de octubre en el James L. Knight Center de Miami, Florida. El espectáculo producido por Telemundo, que refleja el más auténtico del éxito de los artistas hispanohablantes, ya que los finalistas y ganadores se determinan por su desempeño en las prestigiosas listas semanales de Billboard, será transmitido EN VIVO a partir de las 8pm/7c (Hora del Este y Centro, respectivamente).

La lista de nominados está encabezada por el astro puertorriqueño Bad Bunny, quien ha establecido un récord histórico en la premiación con 27 menciones. Le siguen de cerca el grupo de regional mexicano Fuerza Regida, con 15 nominaciones, y el icono puertorriqueño Rauw Alejandro, con 14. Entre las mujeres, la superestrella colombiana Karol G lidera con 10 menciones, igualando a la nueva sensación del regional mexicano, Tito Double P, quien es seguido por su primo, Peso Pluma, con 9 menciones.

La transmisión de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 EN VIVO estará disponible para el público hispanohablante en múltiples plataformas. En Estados Unidos y México, la gala podrá verse por televisión a través del canal Telemundo en su horario central. Para quienes prefieren el streaming, el evento también se emitirá en la aplicación de Telemundo y a través del servicio de Peacock.

Además, la transmisión se extenderá a toda Latinoamérica y el Caribe por Telemundo Internacional, llegando a televidentes en más de 22 países. La ceremonia de este año entregará premios en 49 categorías, abarcando géneros principales como el Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm y el Regional Mexicano. Los fanáticos podrán seguir toda la emoción, la alfombra roja y la entrega de premios especiales que se anunciarán próximamente.

Fecha, horario y lugar de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025

Fecha : Jueves, 23 de octubre de 2025​

: Jueves, 23 de octubre de 2025​ Lugar : James L. Knight Center en Miami, Florida​

: James L. Knight Center en Miami, Florida​ Hora (Estados Unidos, Este) : 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT - Hora del Centro, 6:00 p.m. PT - Hora del Pacífico). La alfombra roja comenzará una hora antes​

: 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT - Hora del Centro, 6:00 p.m. PT - Hora del Pacífico). La alfombra roja comenzará una hora antes​ Hora de México: 6:00 p.m. Tiempo del Centro (alfombra roja: 5:00 p.m.)​

Canales de TV y plataformas streaming para ver los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025

Estados Unidos

Transmisión TV: Telemundo​

Streaming: Peacock y aplicación oficial de Telemundo​

México

Transmisión TV: Telemundo Internacional​

Streaming: Aplicación de Telemundo (puede requerir VPN fuera de EE.UU.), Peacock (puede necesitar VPN si estás fuera de zona geográfica)​​

PAÍSES CANALES DE TELEMUNDO Estados Unidos DIRECTV (406 y 407) y Dish Network (835, 836, 6168, 6913 y 6936) México Total Play (277 HD), Izzi (205 y 912), Sky (415 y 1226 HD), Megacable (214 SD y 1214 HD) y Star TV (223) Argentina Antina (99), DIRECTV (231), Telecentro (308 Digital y 1081 HD), Gigared (650 HD), Cablevisión (331 Digital HD), Express (609), Digital (842 HD), Claro TV (323 HD) y Cablevisión Flow (331 HD) Chile DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (381), Claro TV (145 y 645), TuVes HD (318), Entel TV HD (149), Cable de la Costa (19 SD y 305 HD), GTD/Telsur (142 SD y 868 HD) y Zapping (47) Colombia DirecTV (231), Claro TV (446 SD y 1446 HD), Movistar TV (381), TiGO (150, 160 SD y 367 HD), Conexión Digital Express (12), Colcable (24 HD, 30 Analógico y 72) y ETB (181 HD) Ecuador DirecTV (231), CNT TV (157), Claro TV (260 SD y 760 HD), Grupo TV Cable (618) y Alfa TV (65) Venezuela DirecTV Simple TV (231), Movistar TV (381), Inter Satelital (318), Inter (28), Netuno (11), Planet Cable (65), Cable Imagen (44) y Vencable (18) Uruguay DirecTV (231), Montecable (309) y TCC (344) Paraguay Claro TV (72), Personal TV (318), Personal Flow (71) y TiGO (54 SD y 202 HD) Bolivia Entel (103), Inter Satelital (318), Cotas (413) y TiGO (624 SD y 776 HD) Panamá Sky (214 y 1226 HD), Cable Onda (458 SD y 1458 HD), +Móvil (459 HD) y TiGO (609) República Dominicana Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), Claro TV (208, 221 SD, 693 y 1221 HD), Altice (260), Telecable Global (35), Analógico (504 Digital) y Viva (121) Costa Rica Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), TiGO (143) y Telecable (100) Honduras Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), Claro TV (58 Analógico y 114 Digital) y TiGO (52 Analógico y 143 Digital) El Salvador Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD), TiGO (202, 143 SD y 1355 HD) y Claro TV (114 SD y 1151 HD) Guatemala Sky (214 SD y 1226 HD) y Claro TV (116 SD y 1116 HD)

¿Quiénes serán los presentadores y artistas destacados de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025?

La cantautora colombiana Goyo y el periodista mexicano Javier Poza fueron designados como los anfitriones oficiales de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025, quienes contarán con el apoyo durante la gala de celebridades de la talla de Clave Especial, Isabella Ladera, Ivan Cornejo, Jhayco, Molusco, Morat, Omar Alfanno, Pancho Uresti, Yailin La Más Viral, Yamilex Hernández, y Yami Safdie.

Entre los anfitriones principales destacan Jacqueline Bracamontes y Danilo Carrera, quienes regresan a la conducción tras conquistar al público con su carisma y química en ediciones anteriores. A ellos se sumarán reconocidas figuras del espectáculo como Carlos Adyan, Adamari López, Andrea Meza y Jessica Carrillo, quienes participarán en la cobertura especial y entrevistas exclusivas desde la alfombra roja.

Y por el lado del entretenemiento, esta es la lista de artistas que se subirán al escenario para deleitar al público:

Daddy Yankee (ahora conocido como DY) que estrenará un nuevo tema

Bad Bunny (quien figura entre los nominados)

Elvis Crespo (quien recibirá un galardón honorífico)

Karol G

Laura Pausini

Fuerza Regida

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Peso Pluma

Olga Tañón

Ozuna

Beéle

Danny Ocean

Juan Duque

Grupo Frontera

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Musza

Netón Vega

NXNNI

Óscar Maydon

Abraham Mateo

Angel Lopez

Arthur Hanlon

Kapo

Los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina son los únicos en honrar los álbumes, canciones, e intérpretes más populares en la música latina, según los resultados de ventas reales, streaming, transmisiones radiales, y redes sociales que proveen información a las listas semanales de Billboard durante un periodo de un año. | Crédito: nbcuniversalnewsgroup.com

Lista de nominados a los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina

CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

Alemán

Clave Especial

FloyyMenor

Kapo

Neton Vega

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

Aventura

Chayanne

Luis Miguel

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:

Ayra Starr

benny blanco

Bruno Mars

ROSÉ

Rvssian

Ty Dolla $ign

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Netón Vega

Tito Double P

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año/ Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “EOO”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Netón Vega

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Yailin La Más Viral

Young Miko

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

The Marías

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Natti Natasha, “Desde Hoy”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”

Shakira, “Soltera”

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny,Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Netón Vega,Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma,Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro,Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P,Incómodo

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Cazzu

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Shakira

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o GrupoTop Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORĺA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Danny Ocean

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Ha*Ash

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Morat

Sin Bandera

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Danny Ocean & Kapo, “Imagínate”

Maluma, “Cosas Pendientes”

Rauw Alejandro, “Carita Linda”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marias, “Ojos Tristes”

Shakira, “Soltera”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

AP Global

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Álbum “Top Latin Pop” del Año / Top Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Cazzu,Latinaje

Danny Ocean,Babylon Club

Kapo,Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Latin Mafia,Todos Los Días Todo El Día

Quevedo,Buenas Noches

“Top Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del AñoTop / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Insterscope Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

CATEGORĺA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Jerry Rivera

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Chino & Nacho

Grupo Niche

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, “Ángel”

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Rauw Alejandro, “Tú Con Él”

Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

Grupo Frontera

Insterscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Álbum Top Tropical del Año / Top Tropical Album of the Year:

Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza,Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En México

Los Hermanos Rosario,Grandes Éxitos

Natti Natasha, En Amargue

Prince Royce,Eterno

Rubby Pérez,Rubby Pérez¡Grandes Éxitos!

“Top Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Netón Vega

Peso Pluma

Tito Double P

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Los Tigres del Norte

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

Fuerza Regida, “Por Esos Ojos”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Peso Pluma & Netón Vega, “La Patrulla”

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Azteca

Socios

Sony Music Latin

UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment

Álbum Top Regional Mexicano del Año / Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Fuerza Regida,111XPANTÍA

Ivan Cornejo,Mirada

Netón Vega,Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma,Éxodo

Tito Double P,Incómodo

“Top Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Double P Records

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin

UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Kapo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Alexis & Fido

Baby Rasta & Gringo

J-King & Maximan

Jowell & Randy

Mambo Kingz

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “EOO”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Álbum “Top Latin Rhythm” del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Bad Bunny,Debí Tirar Más Fotos

FloyyMenor,El Comienzo

Karol G,Tropicoqueta

Omar Courtz,Primera Musa

Rauw Alejandro,Cosa Nuestra

“Top Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

United Masters

UniversalMusic Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍAS ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR /EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Armenta

Bad Bunny

Jorsshh

Netón Vega

Roberto “La Paciencia”

Editorial del Año / Publisher of the Year:

Downtown DMP Songs,BMI

Josa Publishing,BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing,LLC,BMI

Street Mob Publishing,BMI

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp,BMI

Corporación Editorial del Año/ Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Downtown Music Publishing

Rimas Entertainment

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

Ernesto “Neto” Fernández

JOP

MAG

Roberto “La Paciencia”

Tito Double P