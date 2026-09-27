La industria musical vivió una noche especial este domingo 27 de septiembre con la celebración de los MTV Video Music Awards 2026, una de las ceremonias más esperadas del entretenimiento. El evento tuvo como escenario el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California, y contó con Snoop Dogg como anfitrión de la gala. Uno de los momentos más destacados estuvo protagonizado por Madonna, quien volvió a presentarse en los VMAs después de 23 años. La artista también llegó a la ceremonia como una de las figuras con mayor presencia en las nominaciones, con un total de 11 candidaturas.
Otra de las grandes protagonistas de la noche fue Taylor Swift, quien llegó a la ceremonia con nueve nominaciones y volvió a ocupar un lugar destacado entre las principales figuras de la música internacional. La cantante consiguió el reconocimiento MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, sumando así un nuevo galardón a su trayectoria.
La gala también rindió homenaje a una de las bandas más influyentes de la historia del rock. Nirvana fue distinguida con el premio Video Vanguard, reconocimiento que celebra el impacto y la influencia que la agrupación ha dejado en la música y en la cultura popular a lo largo de su carrera.
Lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2026
Revisa la lista de los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2026 que se realizó en Los Ángeles.
|Premio
|Artista
|Video del Año
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|Artista del Año
|--
|Canción del Año
|--
|Mejor Artista Nuevo
|--
|Mejor Colaboración
|--
|Mejor Pop
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|Mejor Hip-Hop
|--
|Mejor R&B
|--
|Mejor Alternativo
|--
|Mejor Dance
|--
|Mejor Latin
|--
|Mejor K-Pop
|--
|Mejor Country
|--
|Mejor Dirección
|--
|Mejor Dirección de Arte
|--
|Mejor Cinematografía
|--
|Mejor Edición
|--
|Mejor Coreografía
|--
|Mejores Efectos Visuales
|--
|Mejor Grupo
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|Mejor Vídeo Formato Largo
|--
|Mejor Álbum
|--
|Canción de Verano
|--
Lista de los nominados en los MTV VMAs 2026
Video del año
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION con Yung Lean — “STORM”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Tears”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
- BTS — “SWIM”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- HUNTR/X — EJAE, Audrey Nuna y REI AMI— “Golden”
- Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- Olivia Dean — “Man I Need”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- RAYE — “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Mejor Colaboración
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T y Malice — “Chains & Whips”
- French Montana y Max B — “Ever Since U Left Me”
- Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- Shakira y Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
- Teyana Taylor y Lucky Daye — “Hard Part”
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Charli xcx — “SS26”
- LISA — “Dream” con Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo — “drop dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B con Kehlani — “Safe”
- Don Toliver — “E85”
- Drake — “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion — “LOVER GIRL”
- Travis Scott — “DUMBO”
- Tyler, The Creator — “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Mejor R&B
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown — “It Depends/Obvious”
- Dave y Tems — “Raindance”
- Justin Bieber — “YUKON”
- Kehlani — “Folded”
- Mariah the Scientist y Kali Uchis — “Is It a Crime”
Mejor Alternativo
- Geese — “Taxes”
- mgk y Fred Durst — “FIX UR FACE”
- Noah Kahan — “The Great Divide”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “the cure”
- SOMBR — “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala — “Dracula”
- twenty one pilots — “Drag Path”
Mejor Dance
- Bebe Rexha y Faithless — “New Religion”
- Harry Styles — “Aperture”
- Lady Gaga y Doechii — “RUNAWAY”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- Slayyyter — “DANCE…”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
Mejor Latin
- Anitta y Shakira — “Choka Choka”
- Bad Bunny — “NUEVAYoL”
- Fuerza Regida — “TU SANCHO”
- Karol G — “Papasito”
- Rosalía con Yahritza y Su Esencia — “La Perla”
- Ryan Castro, Kapo y GANGSTA — “LA VILLA”
- Shakira y Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
Mejor K-pop
- BLACKPINK — “JUMP”
- BTS — “SWIM”
- CORTIS — “REDRED”
- KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”
- LE SSERAFIM con j-hope de BTS — “SPAGHETTI”
- LISA — “Dream” con Kentaro Sakaguchi
Mejor Country
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves — “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Luke Combs — “Back in the Saddle”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tucker Wetmore — “Brunette”
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “Opalite”
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Charli xcx — “SS26”
- Lady Gaga y Doechii — “RUNAWAY”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- SOMBR — “My Body Isn’t Ready”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky — “PUNK ROCKY”
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- LISA — “Dream” con Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Edición
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- LISA — “Dream” con Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Coreografía
- GENER8ION con Yung Lean — “STORM”
- Harry Styles — “Dance No More”
- KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- JISOO y ZAYN — “Eyes Closed”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- RAYE con Hans Zimmer — “Click Clack Symphony”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Grupo
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CORTIS
- FLO
- Fuerza Regida
- Geese
- KATSEYE
- twenty one pilots
Mejor video de formato largo
- Charli xcx — “Music, Fashion, Film”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
Mejor Álbum
- Drake — Iceman
- Madonna — Confessions II
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo — You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
- Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl
Canción del Verano
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “Risk It All”
- Charli xcx — “Camera”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- KATSEYE — “Hootie Frutti”
- Latto con Doja Cat — “Okayyy”
- Morgan Wallen — “Been by Now”
- Olivia Dean — “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Stupid Song”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Slayyyter — “brand new chanel$”
- SOMBR — “Homewrecker”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tame Impala y JENNIE — “Dracula”
- Taylor Swift — “I Knew It, I Knew You”