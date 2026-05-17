Si estás en Houston y este mes se te está haciendo difícil llenar la despensa, no estás solo: del 18 al 21 de mayo habrá repartos de alimentos gratis en distintos puntos de la ciudad. Estos eventos están pensados para apoyar a familias con niños, adultos mayores, personas desempleadas o con ingresos bajos que necesitan un respiro en su presupuesto. En esta nota te contamos en qué lugares se hará la entrega y en qué horarios puedes acercarte.
LUGARES Y HORARIOS PARA LA ENTREGA DE ALIMENTOS GRATIS EN HOUSTON DEL 18 AL 21 DE MAYO
A continuación, algunos de los puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis, día por día en Houston, del lunes 18 al jueves 21 de mayo de 2026.
ENTREGA LUNES 18 DE MAYO
Allies In Hope (Fannin Campus)
- 2328 Fannin St Houston, TX 77002
- 713-623-6796
- De: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wesley Community Center (Lorraine Campus)
- 1235 Lorraine St Houston, TX 77009
- 713-223-8131
- De: 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM (Solo con cita previa)
All Saints Catholic Church
- 1035 Cortlandt Houston, TX 77008
- 713-864-8937
- De: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Victory Family Rescue Mission
- 222 Royder St Houston, TX 77009
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
SER Jobs
- 1710 Telephone Rd Houston, TX 77023
- 832-767-1677
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- 6402 Market St Houston, TX 77020
- 281-802-8937
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christian Community Services Center (Central Campus)
- 3434 Branard St Houston, TX 77027
- 713-871-9741
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
East End Social Services
- 6801 Avenue U Houston, TX 77011
- 713-928-3823
- De: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM / 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
Joseph House Community Outreach Center
- 7802 Jensen Dr Houston, TX 77093
- 281-936-8175
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
- 501 Tidwell Rd Houston, TX 77022
- 713-692-6303
- De: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ENTREGA MARTES 19 DE MAYO
St. Joseph Catholic Church
- 1505 Kane St Houston, TX 77007
- 713-222-6193
- De: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allies In Hope (Fannin Campus)
- 2328 Fannin St Houston, TX 77002
- 713-623-6796
- De: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Impact Houston Church of Christ - Resource Center
- 1704 Weber St Houston, TX 77007
- 713-864-5667
- De: 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Wesley Community Center (Lorraine Campus)
- 1235 Lorraine St Houston, TX 77009
- 713-223-8131
- De: 8:30 AM - 3:30 AM (Solo con cita previa)
Catholic Charities (Guadalupe Family Assistance Center)
- 326 S Jensen Dr Houston, TX 77003
- 713-351-6919
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- 3202 Trulley Ave Houston, TX 77004
- 281-460-8889
- De: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Casa Juan Diego
- 4818 Rose St Houston, TX 77007
- 713-869-7376
- De: 7:30 AM - 11:00 AM (distribución desde el automóvil)
All Saints Catholic Church
- 1035 Cortlandt Houston, TX 77008
- 713-864-8937
- De: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SER Jobs
- 1710 Telephone Rd Houston, TX 77023
- 832-767-1677
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Anne de Beaupre Catholic Church
- 2810 Link Rd Houston, TX 77009
- 281-467-8085
- De: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- 6402 Market St Houston, TX 77020
- 281-802-8937
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christian Community Services Center (Central Campus)
- 3434 Branard St Houston, TX 77027
- 713-871-9741
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
East End Social Services
- 6801 Avenue U Houston, TX 77011
- 713-928-3823
- De: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM / 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
Joseph House Community Outreach Center
- 7802 Jensen Dr Houston, TX 77093
- 281-936-8175
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
South Union Church of Christ
- 3601 Lydia St Houston, TX 77021
- 281-773-3457
- De: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ENTREGA MIÉRCOLES 20 DE MAYO
Brock Elementary School
- 1417 Houston Avenue Houston, TX 77007
- 713-556-7237
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Allies In Hope (Fannin Campus)
- 2328 Fannin St Houston, TX 77002
- 713-623-6796
- De: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
St. John’s United Methodist Church
- 2019 Crawford St Houston, TX 77002
- 713-659-3237
- De: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Impact Houston Church of Christ - Resource Center
- 1704 Weber St Houston, TX 77007
- 713-864-5667
- De: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wesley Community Center (Lorraine Campus)
- 1235 Lorraine St Houston, TX 77009
- 713-223-8131
- De: 8:30 AM - 3:30 AM (Solo con cita previa)
Catholic Charities (Guadalupe Family Assistance Center)
- 326 S Jensen Dr Houston, TX 77003
- 713-351-6919
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church
- 2814 Live Oak St Houston, TX 77004
- 346-204-4707
- De: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
- 1035 Cortlandt Houston, TX 77008
- 713-864-8937
- De: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM / 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston
- 1520 Airline Houston, TX 77009
- 713-862-7404
- De: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- 6402 Market St Houston, TX 77020
- 281-802-8937
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christian Community Services Center (Central Campus)
- 3434 Branard St Houston, TX 77027
- 713-871-9741
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
East End Social Services
- 6801 Avenue U Houston, TX 77011
- 713-928-3823
- De: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM / 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
- 4802 Lockwood Dr Houston, TX 77026
- 832-767-1677
- De: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
- 6010 Kashmere St Houston, TX 77026
- 713-635-1955
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
Iglesia Bautista Melrose
- 8902 Irvington Blvd Houston, TX 77022
- 713-694-5827
- De: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM (Distribución abierta a todos) / 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Distribución centrada en personas con discapacidad)
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
- 501 Tidwell Rd Houston, TX 77022
- 713-692-6303
- De: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ENTREGA JUEVES 21 DE MAYO
St. Joseph Catholic Church
- 1505 Kane St Houston, TX 77007
- 713-222-6193
- De: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Allies In Hope (Fannin Campus)
- 2328 Fannin St Houston, TX 77002
- 713-623-6796
- De: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wesley Community Center (Lorraine Campus)
- 1235 Lorraine St Houston, TX 77009
- 713-223-8131
- De: 8:30 AM - 3:30 AM (Solo con cita previa)
Catholic Charities (Guadalupe Family Assistance Center)
- 326 S Jensen Dr Houston, TX 77003
- 713-351-6919
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heights Interfaith Ministries Food Pantry
- 3523 Beauchamp St Houston, TX 77009
- 713-861-6155
- De: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM (O hasta que se agoten los artículos)
Casa Juan Diego
- 4818 Rose St Houston, TX 77007
- 713-869-7376
- De: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Distribución sin cita previa)
All Saints Catholic Church
- 1035 Cortlandt Houston, TX 77008
- 713-864-8937
- De: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pilgrim Community Center
- 3118 1/2 Blodgett St Houston, TX 77004
- 713-529-3381
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- 6402 Market St Houston, TX 77020
- 281-802-8937
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christian Community Services Center (Central Campus)
- 3434 Branard St Houston, TX 77027
- 713-871-9741
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
Joseph House Community Outreach Center
- 7802 Jensen Dr Houston, TX 77093
- 281-936-8175
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Iglesia Bautista Melrose
- 8902 Irvington Blvd Houston, TX 77022
- 713-694-5827
- De: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM (Distribución centrada en personas con discapacidad) / 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM (Distribución abierta a todos)
Para encontrar más puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis en Houston, solamente debes ingresar al sitio web de Houston Food Bank o haciendo clic aquí.
Otra opción recomendada es que te contactes al 2-1-1 diciendo las siguientes palabras: ‘FOOD PANTRY’ o ‘ALIMENTOS GRATIS’. De esa manera, la operadora te revelará cuáles son las despensas más cercanas a tu domicilio.
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