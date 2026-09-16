Las personas que necesiten apoyo para conseguir alimentos en Miami cuentan con diferentes alternativas distribuidas por la ciudad. El listado consultado reúne recursos de organizaciones religiosas, bancos de alimentos y entidades comunitarias que pueden ofrecer asistencia alimentaria.

Entre las opciones se encuentra Food For Life Network, Inc., ubicada en 3510 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 209, Miami, FL 33137. También aparecen Glory Temple Ministries, en 7950 NW 22 Avenue, y Curleys House of Style - Hope Relief Food Bank, en 6025 N.W. 6 Court. Sus teléfonos son, respectivamente, (305) 456-5217 y (305) 759-9805.

Entre las opciones que ofrecen alimentos sin costo están bancos de alimentos, iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones de asistencia. (Foto referencial: Magnific)

Food For Life Network, Inc. 3510 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 209, Miami, FL 33137 (305) 576-3663 Glory Temple Ministries 7950 NW 22 Avenue, Miami, FL 33147 (305) 456-5217 Curleys House of Style - Hope Relief Food Bank 6025 N.W. 6 Court, Miami, FL 33127 (305) 759-9805 Pass It On Ministries Food Pantry 14617 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33168 (305) 681-1594 Ministerio Intl Nuevas Fuerzas 15160 SW 136 Street, Miami, FL 33196 (305) 255-4407 Passageway Inc 2255 NW 10 Ave, Miami, FL 33127 (305) 635-9106 Missionaries of Charity 724 NW 17 St, Miami, FL 33136 305-545-5699 Volunteers of America of FL 1492 W Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33135 (305) 644-0335

Más opciones de despensas y organizaciones

El listado también incluye otras alternativas en distintas áreas de Miami. Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, por ejemplo, está en 150 SW 13 Ave., mientras que Ebenezer United Methodist Church - Food Pantry se encuentra en 2001 NW 35 Street. Ambas aparecen acompañadas de números telefónicos para solicitar información.

Otras organizaciones registradas son Ministerio Evangelistico, en 2010 NW 36th Street; Victory Outreach, en 710 NW 29 Street; Camillus House, en 1603 NW 7th Ave.; y St John Baptist Church, en 1328 NW 3 Ave. Los teléfonos disponibles permiten consultar directamente sobre la asistencia.

Holy Comforter Episcopal Church 150 SW 13 Ave., Miami, FL 33135 (305) 643-2711 Ebenezer United Methodist Church - Food Pantry 2001 NW 35 Street, Miami, FL 33142 (305) 635-7413 Ministerio Evangelistico 2010 NW 36th Street, Miami, FL 33142 (305) 635-2858 Victory Outreach 710 NW 29 Street, Miami, FL 33127 305-636-5311 Camillus House 1603 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136 (305) 374-1065 St John Baptist Church 1328 NW 3 Ave., Miami, FL 33136 (305) 371-3212 Miami Rescue Mission 3553 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33127 (305) 571-2273 De Hostos Senior Center 2902 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33127 305-573-6220

Qué debes revisar antes de acudir

También figuran Comm Partnership for Homeless, en 1550 N Miami Ave.; Christ Fellowship - Downtown, en 500 NE 1 Ave.; New Life Baptist Church, en 1365 NW 54th St.; y Miami Peniel Church Nazarene, en 5801 NE 2nd Ave. El directorio proporciona datos de contacto para varias de estas organizaciones.

Entre las opciones adicionales aparecen First Interdenom Haitian Church, Church of God of Prophecy, Church of the Rock Jesus Christ, City Reach Ministries, Evangel Temple Assemble Of God (Life Impact) y Good Sheppard for Christ. Sus ubicaciones abarcan códigos postales como 33137, 33127, 33170, 33186, 33169 y 33161.

El directorio también registra Grove Outreach - St. Hugh Catholic, Haitian Emmanuel Baptist Church, Harvest Fire Worship Center, Allapattah Community Action, Inc., Bezerra de Menezes Food Pantry, God Is Greater Food Pantry, Feed Miami Food Pantry - Kendall Campus y Stop Hunger Inc. Miami. En varios casos se incluyen teléfonos para solicitar información antes de trasladarse.

Como no se indican horarios específicos para el 18, 19 y 20 de septiembre, se recomienda comunicarse previamente con cada organización. (Foto referencial: Magnific)

Es importante tener en cuenta que la fuente señala expresamente que su listado no es exhaustivo y que continúa incorporando nuevos recursos.

Además, la información disponible no especifica horarios de atención ni confirma qué organizaciones realizarán entregas exactamente entre el 18 y el 20 de septiembre.

Por ello, lo más recomendable es llamar al lugar elegido antes de acudir para confirmar si ofrece alimentos, el horario de atención y los requisitos que puedan aplicar.