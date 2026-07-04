Food Bank For NYC sigue brindando su apoyo a las familias que más lo necesitan a través de la entrega alimentos gratis (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Food Bank For NYC sigue brindando su apoyo a las familias que más lo necesitan a través de la entrega alimentos gratis (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

Nueva York enfrenta días de mayor demanda en redes de ayuda comunitaria durante , y del 6 al 9 de julio varias organizaciones y despensas móviles reforzarán sus entregas gratuitas en los cinco boroughs. Si vives en Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx o Staten Island, es importante revisar horarios y ubicaciones porque algunos puntos abren temprano y otros ofrecen servicios por tiempo limitado; la variación responde tanto a la logística local como a la coordinación con escuelas, iglesias y centros comunitarios que funcionan como nodos de apoyo. Para quienes dependen de alimentos de emergencia —familias con niños, adultos mayores, inmigrantes y trabajadores con jornadas irregulares— conocer días, horas y requisitos (a menudo solo identificación y número de personas en el hogar) facilita planificar las visitas y evitar aglomeraciones. Además, muchos puntos respetan protocolos sencillos de seguridad y distribución: entrega en cajas o bolsas ya preparadas, colas organizadas y, en algunos casos, prioridad para personas con movilidad reducida. Esta guía localizada te ayudará a ubicar opciones cercanas y ahorrar tiempo, ya sea que te muevas en , autobús o en carro por los corredores principales de la ciudad.

En Brooklyn se concentran varias despensas que operan durante esos días en parques y centros comunitarios, con horarios pensados para acomodar jornadas laborales largas; revisa estaciones cercanas como Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center o the New Lots Avenue area para planificar el viaje. En Queens, donde muchas familias dependen del transporte público, hay entregas programadas en vecindarios con alta densidad residencial —especialmente cerca de Jamaica y Flushing—; consulta horarios para evitar viajes innecesarios durante las horas pico. Manhattan ofrecerá puntos focales en el Harlem y el Lower East Side, orientados a comunidades con necesidad urgente de alimentos frescos y no perecederos, y suelen coordinarse con organizaciones locales que conocen bien las necesidades del barrio.

El Bronx mantiene su tradición de redes vecinales fuertes; durante el 6 al 9 de julio varias iglesias y centros recreativos del norte del condado habilitarán distribución de cajas con alimentos básicos, pensando en familias con niños y personas mayores. Staten Island, aunque con una densidad menor, contará con repartos en centros ocupacionales y algunos estacionamientos públicos, lugares accesibles para quienes se desplazan en automóvil. En todos los boroughs se recomienda llevar bolsas reutilizables y, si es posible, llegar en bicicleta o transporte público para reducir el tiempo de espera y facilitar la logística de los voluntarios.

Ten en cuenta que los puntos que mencionaré después pertenecen a la red de apoyo de Food Bank For NYC y que los listados que aparecerán son solo algunos ejemplos representativos; para ver el listado completo y confirmar cambios de último minuto es necesario . Ahí encontrarás la base de datos actualizada con direcciones exactas, horarios confirmados, requisitos de elegibilidad y, en muchos casos, opciones para recibir notificaciones por correo o mensaje de texto sobre nuevas entregas.

Organizaciones en Nueva York seguirán con su red de apoyo de alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Organizaciones en Nueva York seguirán con su red de apoyo de alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

Lunes 6 de julio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767Every Other Week9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
West Harlem Group Assistance625 Lenox Avenue 10030212-690-7900Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
African Services Committee429 West 127th Street 10027212-222-3882Weekly10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Bronx Temple SDA Community Services495 Willis Avenue 10455347-869-0068Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
Flatbush SDA Church261 East 21st Street 11226718-693-9180Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Revelacion Divina Food Pantry240 East 175th Street 10457646-238-4237Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461718-231-4900 ext. 5014Weekly11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Weekly11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street 10025212-854-6310Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street 11428718-479-0924Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)540 Lenox Avenue 10037212-862-3900Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767First Week of Month10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Weekly8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program1905 Morris Avenue 10453718-466-9370Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry2269 Crotona Avenue 10457347-270-1436Weekly1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Boom! Health3144 3rd Avenue 10451718-292-7718Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.

Martes 7 de julio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Our Lady of Grace Ministry158-10 101st Street 11414718-845-6635Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Flushing Jewish Community Council171-39 Northern Blvd 11358718-463-0434Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.

Miércoles 8 de julio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Las Maravillas Del Exodo302 Elton Street 11208347-691-8340Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization223 Beach 28th Street 11691917-566-1961Weekly12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)120 Anderson Avenue 10302718-447-6330First & Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church1010 Baychester Avenue 10475929-504-6163Weekly5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
St. Cecilia’s Parish Services125 East 105th Street 10029212-348-0488Weekly10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Solid Rock SDA Church52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692718-634-1622Weekly2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326First Week of Month12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch49 Tompkins Avenue 10304718-925-7205Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.

Jueves 9 de julio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)
Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)

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