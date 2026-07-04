Nueva York enfrenta días de mayor demanda en redes de ayuda comunitaria durante la temporada de verano, y del 6 al 9 de julio varias organizaciones y despensas móviles reforzarán sus entregas gratuitas en los cinco boroughs. Si vives en Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx o Staten Island, es importante revisar horarios y ubicaciones porque algunos puntos abren temprano y otros ofrecen servicios por tiempo limitado; la variación responde tanto a la logística local como a la coordinación con escuelas, iglesias y centros comunitarios que funcionan como nodos de apoyo. Para quienes dependen de alimentos de emergencia —familias con niños, adultos mayores, inmigrantes y trabajadores con jornadas irregulares— conocer días, horas y requisitos (a menudo solo identificación y número de personas en el hogar) facilita planificar las visitas y evitar aglomeraciones. Además, muchos puntos respetan protocolos sencillos de seguridad y distribución: entrega en cajas o bolsas ya preparadas, colas organizadas y, en algunos casos, prioridad para personas con movilidad reducida. Esta guía localizada te ayudará a ubicar opciones cercanas y ahorrar tiempo, ya sea que te muevas en subway, autobús o en carro por los corredores principales de la ciudad.

En Brooklyn se concentran varias despensas que operan durante esos días en parques y centros comunitarios, con horarios pensados para acomodar jornadas laborales largas; revisa estaciones cercanas como Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center o the New Lots Avenue area para planificar el viaje. En Queens, donde muchas familias dependen del transporte público, hay entregas programadas en vecindarios con alta densidad residencial —especialmente cerca de Jamaica y Flushing—; consulta horarios para evitar viajes innecesarios durante las horas pico. Manhattan ofrecerá puntos focales en el Harlem y el Lower East Side, orientados a comunidades con necesidad urgente de alimentos frescos y no perecederos, y suelen coordinarse con organizaciones locales que conocen bien las necesidades del barrio.

El Bronx mantiene su tradición de redes vecinales fuertes; durante el 6 al 9 de julio varias iglesias y centros recreativos del norte del condado habilitarán distribución de cajas con alimentos básicos, pensando en familias con niños y personas mayores. Staten Island, aunque con una densidad menor, contará con repartos en centros ocupacionales y algunos estacionamientos públicos, lugares accesibles para quienes se desplazan en automóvil. En todos los boroughs se recomienda llevar bolsas reutilizables y, si es posible, llegar en bicicleta o transporte público para reducir el tiempo de espera y facilitar la logística de los voluntarios.

Ten en cuenta que los puntos que mencionaré después pertenecen a la red de apoyo de Food Bank For NYC y que los listados que aparecerán son solo algunos ejemplos representativos; para ver el listado completo y confirmar cambios de último minuto es necesario ingresar al sitio web oficial de la organización. Ahí encontrarás la base de datos actualizada con direcciones exactas, horarios confirmados, requisitos de elegibilidad y, en muchos casos, opciones para recibir notificaciones por correo o mensaje de texto sobre nuevas entregas.

Organizaciones en Nueva York seguirán con su red de apoyo de alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

Lunes 6 de julio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 Every Other Week 9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Creston Avenue Baptist Church 114 East 188th Street 10468 718-367-1754 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. West Harlem Group Assistance 625 Lenox Avenue 10030 212-690-7900 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. African Services Committee 429 West 127th Street 10027 212-222-3882 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Bronx Temple SDA Community Services 495 Willis Avenue 10455 347-869-0068 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m. Flatbush SDA Church 261 East 21st Street 11226 718-693-9180 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Revelacion Divina Food Pantry 240 East 175th Street 10457 646-238-4237 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc. 2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461 718-231-4900 ext. 5014 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Stapleton 15 Broad Street 10304 718-448-8480 Weekly 11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Community Impact Food Pantry 616 West 114th Street 10025 212-854-6310 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach 92-96 220th Street 11428 718-479-0924 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m. Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch) 540 Lenox Avenue 10037 212-862-3900 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 First Week of Month 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry 1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473 929-206-8335 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program 1905 Morris Avenue 10453 718-466-9370 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry 2269 Crotona Avenue 10457 347-270-1436 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m. Boom! Health 3144 3rd Avenue 10451 718-292-7718 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.

Martes 7 de julio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m. Our Lady of Grace Ministry 158-10 101st Street 11414 718-845-6635 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Flushing Jewish Community Council 171-39 Northern Blvd 11358 718-463-0434 Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.

Miércoles 8 de julio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Las Maravillas Del Exodo 302 Elton Street 11208 347-691-8340 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization 223 Beach 28th Street 11691 917-566-1961 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI) 120 Anderson Avenue 10302 718-447-6330 First & Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m. Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church 1010 Baychester Avenue 10475 929-504-6163 Weekly 5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. St. Cecilia’s Parish Services 125 East 105th Street 10029 212-348-0488 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Solid Rock SDA Church 52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692 718-634-1622 Weekly 2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 First Week of Month 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch 49 Tompkins Avenue 10304 718-925-7205 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.

Jueves 9 de julio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist. 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.

Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)

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