Nueva York enfrenta días de mayor demanda en redes de ayuda comunitaria durante la temporada de verano, y del 6 al 9 de julio varias organizaciones y despensas móviles reforzarán sus entregas gratuitas en los cinco boroughs. Si vives en Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx o Staten Island, es importante revisar horarios y ubicaciones porque algunos puntos abren temprano y otros ofrecen servicios por tiempo limitado; la variación responde tanto a la logística local como a la coordinación con escuelas, iglesias y centros comunitarios que funcionan como nodos de apoyo. Para quienes dependen de alimentos de emergencia —familias con niños, adultos mayores, inmigrantes y trabajadores con jornadas irregulares— conocer días, horas y requisitos (a menudo solo identificación y número de personas en el hogar) facilita planificar las visitas y evitar aglomeraciones. Además, muchos puntos respetan protocolos sencillos de seguridad y distribución: entrega en cajas o bolsas ya preparadas, colas organizadas y, en algunos casos, prioridad para personas con movilidad reducida. Esta guía localizada te ayudará a ubicar opciones cercanas y ahorrar tiempo, ya sea que te muevas en subway, autobús o en carro por los corredores principales de la ciudad.
En Brooklyn se concentran varias despensas que operan durante esos días en parques y centros comunitarios, con horarios pensados para acomodar jornadas laborales largas; revisa estaciones cercanas como Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center o the New Lots Avenue area para planificar el viaje. En Queens, donde muchas familias dependen del transporte público, hay entregas programadas en vecindarios con alta densidad residencial —especialmente cerca de Jamaica y Flushing—; consulta horarios para evitar viajes innecesarios durante las horas pico. Manhattan ofrecerá puntos focales en el Harlem y el Lower East Side, orientados a comunidades con necesidad urgente de alimentos frescos y no perecederos, y suelen coordinarse con organizaciones locales que conocen bien las necesidades del barrio.
El Bronx mantiene su tradición de redes vecinales fuertes; durante el 6 al 9 de julio varias iglesias y centros recreativos del norte del condado habilitarán distribución de cajas con alimentos básicos, pensando en familias con niños y personas mayores. Staten Island, aunque con una densidad menor, contará con repartos en centros ocupacionales y algunos estacionamientos públicos, lugares accesibles para quienes se desplazan en automóvil. En todos los boroughs se recomienda llevar bolsas reutilizables y, si es posible, llegar en bicicleta o transporte público para reducir el tiempo de espera y facilitar la logística de los voluntarios.
Ten en cuenta que los puntos que mencionaré después pertenecen a la red de apoyo de Food Bank For NYC y que los listados que aparecerán son solo algunos ejemplos representativos; para ver el listado completo y confirmar cambios de último minuto es necesario ingresar al sitio web oficial de la organización. Ahí encontrarás la base de datos actualizada con direcciones exactas, horarios confirmados, requisitos de elegibilidad y, en muchos casos, opciones para recibir notificaciones por correo o mensaje de texto sobre nuevas entregas.
Lunes 6 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|Every Other Week
|9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|West Harlem Group Assistance
|625 Lenox Avenue 10030
|212-690-7900
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|African Services Committee
|429 West 127th Street 10027
|212-222-3882
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Temple SDA Community Services
|495 Willis Avenue 10455
|347-869-0068
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
|Flatbush SDA Church
|261 East 21st Street 11226
|718-693-9180
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Revelacion Divina Food Pantry
|240 East 175th Street 10457
|646-238-4237
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461
|718-231-4900 ext. 5014
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Weekly
|11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street 10025
|212-854-6310
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street 11428
|718-479-0924
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
|Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)
|540 Lenox Avenue 10037
|212-862-3900
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|First Week of Month
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program
|1905 Morris Avenue 10453
|718-466-9370
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry
|2269 Crotona Avenue 10457
|347-270-1436
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Boom! Health
|3144 3rd Avenue 10451
|718-292-7718
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Martes 7 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Ministry
|158-10 101st Street 11414
|718-845-6635
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Flushing Jewish Community Council
|171-39 Northern Blvd 11358
|718-463-0434
|Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Miércoles 8 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Las Maravillas Del Exodo
|302 Elton Street 11208
|347-691-8340
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization
|223 Beach 28th Street 11691
|917-566-1961
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)
|120 Anderson Avenue 10302
|718-447-6330
|First & Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
|Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church
|1010 Baychester Avenue 10475
|929-504-6163
|Weekly
|5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Cecilia’s Parish Services
|125 East 105th Street 10029
|212-348-0488
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Solid Rock SDA Church
|52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692
|718-634-1622
|Weekly
|2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|First Week of Month
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch
|49 Tompkins Avenue 10304
|718-925-7205
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jueves 9 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
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