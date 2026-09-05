La red Food Bank For NYC es una de las que otorga este tipo de ayuda en la Gran Manzana (Foto: Food Bank for NYC)
La red Food Bank For NYC es una de las que otorga este tipo de ayuda en la Gran Manzana (Foto: Food Bank for NYC)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

tendrá jornadas de entrega de alimentos sin costo del lunes 7 al jueves 10 de septiembre, una alternativa de apoyo para hogares, personas mayores y trabajadores afectados por el elevado costo de vida en los cinco condados. Los puntos incluidos en esta nota pertenecen a la red de Food Bank For New York City, entidad que vincula a residentes con despensas, organizaciones barriales y programas de asistencia alimentaria. Antes de movilizarse, conviene confirmar la atención disponible, ya que cada sede maneja condiciones, cantidades y franjas horarias propias.

La selección presentada reúne solo algunos lugares habilitados durante esas fechas. Food Bank For NYC cuenta con una red más amplia en Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island, con alternativas que cambian según el vecindario y la organización responsable.

Para ubicar el centro más cercano a casa, oficina o una estación del subway, los neoyorquinos pueden revisar . Esa plataforma muestra el listado completo, las direcciones, los calendarios de servicio y los posibles requisitos de cada programa.

Se aconseja verificar la modalidad antes de salir: algunas despensas distribuyen bolsas para llevar, otras incluyen productos frescos y varias pueden solicitar inscripción previa, identificación o comprobante de domicilio. Llevar un bolso resistente o carrito puede facilitar el traslado, sobre todo en áreas con alta demanda como East Harlem, Central Brooklyn, sectores del Bronx y distintos vecindarios de Queens.

Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)
Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)

Lunes 07 de septiembre

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly1:30 pm4:00 pm
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am6:30 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Macedonia AME Church106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433718-739-5870LunchWeekly7:00 am3:00 pm
Macedonia AME Church106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433718-739-5870Pantry DistributionWeekly7:00 am3:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am1:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly11:00 am1:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly7:30 am8:30 am
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030Pantry DistributionWeekly9:30 am1:30 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food /Clothing Distribution Pantry2269 Crotona Ave 10457347-270-1436Pantry DistributionWeekly1:00 pm5:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892LunchWeekly12:30 pm3:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am

Martes 08 de septiembre

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
THE TEMPLE OF RESTORATION FOOD PANTRY18 Herkimer Place 11216646-863-4227Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am4:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:30 pm1:30 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly9:30 am11:00 am
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am2:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Macedonia AME Church106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433718-739-5870LunchWeekly7:00 am12:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am3:00 pm
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030DinnerWeekly4:30 pm5:30 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am
Immaculate Conception Church754 East Gun Hill Road 10467718-653-2200LunchWeekly11:00 am12:00 pm
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Pantry DistributionWeekly11:00 am1:00 pm

Miércoles 09 de septiembre

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:30 pm1:30 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am2:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am3:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly7:30 am8:30 am
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030DinnerWeekly4:30 pm5:30 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am
Immaculate Conception Church754 East Gun Hill Road 10467718-653-2200LunchWeekly11:00 am12:00 pm
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Pantry DistributionWeekly11:00 am1:00 pm

Jueves 10 de septiembre

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
THE TEMPLE OF RESTORATION FOOD PANTRY18 Herkimer Place 11216646-863-4227Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am4:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:30 pm1:30 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly1:30 pm4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am7:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am3:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229Pantry DistributionWeekly9:30 am1:00 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am3:00 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am
Immaculate Conception Church754 East Gun Hill Road 10467718-653-2200LunchWeekly11:00 am12:00 pm

TAGS

Contenido sugerido

Contenido GEC