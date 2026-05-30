Nueva York ofrecerá distribución gratuita de alimentos del 1 al 4 de junio en múltiples puntos de la ciudad, una iniciativa dirigida a ayudar a familias, personas mayores y residentes con dificultades económicas. Estas convocatorias, que abarcan boroughs como Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx y Staten Island, incluyen entrega de paquetes de comestibles, alimentos preparados y recursos adicionales de asistencia social. Si vives en la ciudad o estás en búsqueda de apoyo alimentario, conviene revisar con anticipación horarios y requisitos —la demanda suele ser alta y cada sitio maneja su propio protocolo de acceso—; además, muchos puntos priorizan a personas mayores, familias con niños y quienes presentan documentación de necesidad.
Los lugares y horarios que mencionamos en las tablas pertenecen a la red Food Bank For NYC y corresponden a algunos de los puntos de entrega que esa organización coordina en toda la ciudad. Ten en cuenta que la lista que publicamos no es exhaustiva: Food Bank For NYC mantiene un inventario más amplio y actualizado en su sitio web oficial, donde puedes encontrar la relación completa de ubicaciones, cambios de último minuto y detalles adicionales.
Para facilitar tu búsqueda compartimos datos clave sobre requisitos comunes: en la mayoría de los puntos basta con presentar una identificación personal (no siempre obligatoria) y, en algunos casos, comprobar residencia en la ciudad o la unidad familiar. Recomendamos llegar temprano, respetar las indicaciones de voluntarios y organizadores, y llevar bolsas propias para transportar los alimentos; si necesitas ajustes por discapacidad o apoyo adicional, consulta previamente con el punto de entrega correspondiente.
Lunes 1 de junio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|Every Other Week
|9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|West Harlem Group Assistance
|625 Lenox Avenue 10030
|212-690-7900
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|African Services Committee
|429 West 127th Street 10027
|212-222-3882
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Temple SDA Community Services
|495 Willis Avenue 10455
|347-869-0068
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
|Flatbush SDA Church
|261 East 21st Street 11226
|718-693-9180
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Revelacion Divina Food Pantry
|240 East 175th Street 10457
|646-238-4237
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461
|718-231-4900 ext. 5014
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Weekly
|11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street 10025
|212-854-6310
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street 11428
|718-479-0924
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
|Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)
|540 Lenox Avenue 10037
|212-862-3900
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|First Week of Month
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program
|1905 Morris Avenue 10453
|718-466-9370
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry
|2269 Crotona Avenue 10457
|347-270-1436
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Boom! Health
|3144 3rd Avenue 10451
|718-292-7718
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Martes 2 de junio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Ministry
|158-10 101st Street 11414
|718-845-6635
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Flushing Jewish Community Council
|171-39 Northern Blvd 11358
|718-463-0434
|Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Miércoles 3 de junio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Las Maravillas Del Exodo
|302 Elton Street 11208
|347-691-8340
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization
|223 Beach 28th Street 11691
|917-566-1961
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)
|120 Anderson Avenue 10302
|718-447-6330
|First & Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
|Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church
|1010 Baychester Avenue 10475
|929-504-6163
|Weekly
|5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Cecilia’s Parish Services
|125 East 105th Street 10029
|212-348-0488
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Solid Rock SDA Church
|52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692
|718-634-1622
|Weekly
|2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|First Week of Month
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch
|49 Tompkins Avenue 10304
|718-925-7205
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jueves 4 de junio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
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