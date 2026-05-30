Nueva York ofrecerá distribución gratuita de alimentos del 1 al 4 de junio en múltiples puntos de la ciudad, una iniciativa dirigida a ayudar a familias, personas mayores y residentes con dificultades económicas. Estas convocatorias, que abarcan boroughs como Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx y Staten Island, incluyen entrega de paquetes de comestibles, alimentos preparados y recursos adicionales de asistencia social. Si vives en la ciudad o estás en búsqueda de apoyo alimentario, conviene revisar con anticipación horarios y requisitos —la demanda suele ser alta y cada sitio maneja su propio protocolo de acceso—; además, muchos puntos priorizan a personas mayores, familias con niños y quienes presentan documentación de necesidad.

Los lugares y horarios que mencionamos en las tablas pertenecen a la red Food Bank For NYC y corresponden a algunos de los puntos de entrega que esa organización coordina en toda la ciudad. Ten en cuenta que la lista que publicamos no es exhaustiva: Food Bank For NYC mantiene un inventario más amplio y actualizado en su sitio web oficial, donde puedes encontrar la relación completa de ubicaciones, cambios de último minuto y detalles adicionales.

Para facilitar tu búsqueda compartimos datos clave sobre requisitos comunes: en la mayoría de los puntos basta con presentar una identificación personal (no siempre obligatoria) y, en algunos casos, comprobar residencia en la ciudad o la unidad familiar. Recomendamos llegar temprano, respetar las indicaciones de voluntarios y organizadores, y llevar bolsas propias para transportar los alimentos; si necesitas ajustes por discapacidad o apoyo adicional, consulta previamente con el punto de entrega correspondiente.

Diversos bancos de alimentos en Nueva York reparten alimentos a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando gemini)

Lunes 1 de junio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 Every Other Week 9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Creston Avenue Baptist Church 114 East 188th Street 10468 718-367-1754 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. West Harlem Group Assistance 625 Lenox Avenue 10030 212-690-7900 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. African Services Committee 429 West 127th Street 10027 212-222-3882 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Bronx Temple SDA Community Services 495 Willis Avenue 10455 347-869-0068 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m. Flatbush SDA Church 261 East 21st Street 11226 718-693-9180 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Revelacion Divina Food Pantry 240 East 175th Street 10457 646-238-4237 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc. 2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461 718-231-4900 ext. 5014 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Stapleton 15 Broad Street 10304 718-448-8480 Weekly 11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Community Impact Food Pantry 616 West 114th Street 10025 212-854-6310 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach 92-96 220th Street 11428 718-479-0924 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m. Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch) 540 Lenox Avenue 10037 212-862-3900 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 First Week of Month 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry 1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473 929-206-8335 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program 1905 Morris Avenue 10453 718-466-9370 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry 2269 Crotona Avenue 10457 347-270-1436 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m. Boom! Health 3144 3rd Avenue 10451 718-292-7718 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.

Martes 2 de junio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m. Our Lady of Grace Ministry 158-10 101st Street 11414 718-845-6635 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Flushing Jewish Community Council 171-39 Northern Blvd 11358 718-463-0434 Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.

Miércoles 3 de junio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Las Maravillas Del Exodo 302 Elton Street 11208 347-691-8340 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization 223 Beach 28th Street 11691 917-566-1961 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI) 120 Anderson Avenue 10302 718-447-6330 First & Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m. Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church 1010 Baychester Avenue 10475 929-504-6163 Weekly 5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. St. Cecilia’s Parish Services 125 East 105th Street 10029 212-348-0488 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Solid Rock SDA Church 52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692 718-634-1622 Weekly 2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 First Week of Month 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch 49 Tompkins Avenue 10304 718-925-7205 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.

Jueves 4 de junio de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist. 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.

Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)

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