Food Bank For NYC seguirá repartiendo alimentos a quienes más lo necesiten (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Food Bank For NYC seguirá repartiendo alimentos a quienes más lo necesiten (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

ofrecerá distribución gratuita de alimentos del 1 al 4 de junio en múltiples puntos de la ciudad, una iniciativa dirigida a ayudar a familias, personas mayores y residentes con dificultades económicas. Estas convocatorias, que abarcan boroughs como Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx y Staten Island, incluyen entrega de paquetes de comestibles, alimentos preparados y recursos adicionales de asistencia social. Si vives en la ciudad o estás en búsqueda de apoyo alimentario, conviene revisar con anticipación horarios y requisitos —la demanda suele ser alta y cada sitio maneja su propio protocolo de acceso—; además, muchos puntos priorizan a personas mayores, familias con niños y quienes presentan documentación de necesidad.

Los lugares y horarios que mencionamos en las tablas pertenecen a la red Food Bank For NYC y corresponden a algunos de los puntos de entrega que esa organización coordina en toda la ciudad. Ten en cuenta que la lista que publicamos no es exhaustiva: Food Bank For NYC mantiene un inventario más amplio y actualizado , donde puedes encontrar la relación completa de ubicaciones, cambios de último minuto y detalles adicionales.

Para facilitar tu búsqueda compartimos datos clave sobre requisitos comunes: en la mayoría de los puntos basta con presentar una identificación personal (no siempre obligatoria) y, en algunos casos, comprobar residencia en la ciudad o la unidad familiar. Recomendamos llegar temprano, respetar las indicaciones de voluntarios y organizadores, y llevar bolsas propias para transportar los alimentos; si necesitas ajustes por discapacidad o apoyo adicional, consulta previamente con el punto de entrega correspondiente.

Diversos bancos de alimentos en Nueva York reparten alimentos a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando gemini)
Diversos bancos de alimentos en Nueva York reparten alimentos a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando gemini)

Lunes 1 de junio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767Every Other Week9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
West Harlem Group Assistance625 Lenox Avenue 10030212-690-7900Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
African Services Committee429 West 127th Street 10027212-222-3882Weekly10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Bronx Temple SDA Community Services495 Willis Avenue 10455347-869-0068Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
Flatbush SDA Church261 East 21st Street 11226718-693-9180Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Revelacion Divina Food Pantry240 East 175th Street 10457646-238-4237Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461718-231-4900 ext. 5014Weekly11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Weekly11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street 10025212-854-6310Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street 11428718-479-0924Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)540 Lenox Avenue 10037212-862-3900Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767First Week of Month10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Weekly8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program1905 Morris Avenue 10453718-466-9370Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry2269 Crotona Avenue 10457347-270-1436Weekly1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Boom! Health3144 3rd Avenue 10451718-292-7718Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.

Martes 2 de junio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Our Lady of Grace Ministry158-10 101st Street 11414718-845-6635Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Flushing Jewish Community Council171-39 Northern Blvd 11358718-463-0434Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.

Miércoles 3 de junio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Las Maravillas Del Exodo302 Elton Street 11208347-691-8340Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization223 Beach 28th Street 11691917-566-1961Weekly12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)120 Anderson Avenue 10302718-447-6330First & Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church1010 Baychester Avenue 10475929-504-6163Weekly5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
St. Cecilia’s Parish Services125 East 105th Street 10029212-348-0488Weekly10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Solid Rock SDA Church52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692718-634-1622Weekly2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326First Week of Month12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch49 Tompkins Avenue 10304718-925-7205Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.

Jueves 4 de junio de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)
Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)

¡Mantente al tanto de los temas que importan en Estados Unidos 🇺🇸! Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp. 👉 ¡Te esperamos!

TAGS

Contenido sugerido

Contenido GEC