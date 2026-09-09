Part of the Solution (POTS) 2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458 8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.

Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry 1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473 8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.

Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry 2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.

Community Food Pantry at Highbridge 1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452 12:00 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.

Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474 9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.

Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc. 520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 10031 11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub 402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455 10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.

West Side Campaign Against Hunger 263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024 9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.

Crossroads Community Services Inc. 108 East 51st Street, Manhattan, NY 10022 9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.

Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen 296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001 9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.

Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc. 602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009 12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.

Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002 8:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.

UJC Of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002 9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101 9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.

Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375 9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

La Jornada 47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101 11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

Masbia of Queens 105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375 12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.

The Salvation Army Queens Temple Corp. 86-07 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 11372 10:00 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.

Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362 8:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim 150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367 11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.

Trinity Human Service Corp. 153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206 9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.

Queens Jewish Community Council 119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375 11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel 90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432 9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.

Project Hope Charities 170-20 140th Avenue, Queens, NY 11434 9:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.

Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS) 200 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217 11:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.

The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps 1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221 10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.

The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233 9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.

Hebrew Educational Society 9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236 9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty 5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234 11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.

The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps 520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220 10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.

Masbia of Boro Park 5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.

Sephardic Bikur Holim 425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223 9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.

Our Lady of Grace Parish 2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223 9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.

Acts Community Development Corp. 2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 11:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.

Salt & Sea Mission Church Inc. 2417-2419 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11223 10:30 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.

Cornerstone SDA Church 138 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207 10:00 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.

South Asian Council for Social Services 143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11355 9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.

Grant House Unity Corporation 2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234 11:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.

Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc. 2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302 2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.

Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps 1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302 10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.

The Salvation Army Stapleton 15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304 12:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.

Project Hospitality Inc. 25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304 9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.