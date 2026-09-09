Nueva York tendrá jornadas de entrega de comida sin costo entre el viernes 11 y el domingo 13 de septiembre, una opción relevante para hogares que buscan complementar sus compras semanales. La atención se desarrollará en varios vecindarios de los cinco boroughs, con productos esenciales sujetos a disponibilidad. Se aconseja acudir temprano, portar bolsas reutilizables o un carrito y revisar previamente las condiciones de atención de cada sede.
Los sitios incluidos a continuación pertenecen a la red de Food Bank For NYC, una de las principales organizaciones de asistencia alimentaria de la ciudad. La relación presenta únicamente algunos centros habilitados para esas fechas; quienes necesiten revisar todas las alternativas disponibles pueden usar el buscador oficial de la entidad.
La ayuda puede resultar especialmente útil para residentes de Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island que enfrentan el alto costo de los supermercados, la renta, el transporte y otros gastos cotidianos. En muchas despensas, la atención se realiza por orden de llegada y puede finalizar antes de la hora prevista cuando se terminan los suministros.
Antes de trasladarse, es recomendable confirmar dirección, fecha, franja de servicio y requisitos del lugar seleccionado. Algunas organizaciones podrían pedir identificación, comprobante de domicilio u otros documentos, mientras que otras atienden a peatones, permiten el retiro en automóvil o priorizan a adultos mayores, familias con menores y participantes de programas comunitarios.
Lunes 7 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 10461
|11:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 6:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|11:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 11428
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council
|128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|9:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|RHOW Brooklyn Inc.
|360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|9:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps
|1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.; 5:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Parish
|2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Family Services Network of NY, Inc.
|1420 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|11:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.
Martes 8 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane, Bronx, NY 10466
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 10461
|11:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Community Food Pantry at Highbridge
|1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
|10:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc.
|520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 10031
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen
|296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|12:00 p. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 11428
|10:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Department of Probation NeON Kitchen Queens
|162-24 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council
|128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|9:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp.
|2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
|6:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street, Queens, NY 11691
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|RHOW Brooklyn Inc.
|360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|9:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps
|1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|1:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps
|520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Transfiguration Church
|263 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|12:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Project Hospitality Inc.
|25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.
Miércoles 9 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 10461
|11:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|St. Luke’s Senior Community Program
|777 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY 10467
|8:00 a. m. a 10:00 a. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub
|402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455
|4:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen
|296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002
|8:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 1:00 p. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 11428
|12:30 p. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council
|128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|9:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|RHOW Brooklyn Inc.
|360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|9:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|4:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.; 4:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps
|520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Parish
|2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Family Services Network of NY, Inc.
|1420 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Transfiguration Church
|263 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|South Asian Council for Social Services
|143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11355
|9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Grant House Unity Corporation
|2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.; 2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Project Hospitality Inc.
|25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.
Jueves 10 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Community Food Pantry at Highbridge
|1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
|12:00 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc.
|520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 10031
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub
|402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street, Manhattan, NY 10022
|9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen
|296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002
|8:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Queens Temple Corp.
|86-07 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 11372
|10:00 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue, Queens, NY 11434
|9:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|11:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps
|1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps
|520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Parish
|2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp.
|2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
|11:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Salt & Sea Mission Church Inc.
|2417-2419 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|10:30 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.
|Cornerstone SDA Church
|138 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|10:00 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.
|South Asian Council for Social Services
|143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11355
|9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Grant House Unity Corporation
|2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|12:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Project Hospitality Inc.
|25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|1:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
Viernes 11 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub
|402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Department of Probation NeON Kitchen Queens
|162-24 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|11:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 2:30 p. m.
Sábado 13 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane, Bronx, NY 10466
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|11:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.; 2:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Faith Assemblies
|1014-18 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Domingo 14 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|10:00 a. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|10:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Salt & Sea Mission Church Inc.
|2417-2419 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|10:30 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.