Del 13 al 16 de julio, varias comunidades de la ciudad de Nueva York ofrecerán distribución gratuita de alimentos en puntos estratégicos de los cinco condados. Estas jornadas están pensadas para ayudar a familias, personas mayores y vecinos con dificultades económicas durante la ola de calor y los gastos de verano; los puntos se distribuyen en zonas de alta demanda como el Alto Manhattan, el Bronx, Brooklyn y Queens, además de ubicaciones accesibles en Staten Island. Los eventos incluyen entrega de cajas con productos no perecederos, frutas y verduras frescas y en algunos casos paquetes con productos listos para consumir; muchos sitios operan por orden de llegada y es recomendable llegar con tiempo, llevar identificación y respetar las filas y las normas de seguridad. Esta guía rápida te ayuda a planificar dónde y cuándo acudir durante esos cuatro días, con foco en accesibilidad en transporte público (líneas de metro y buses cercanos) y opciones cercanas para quienes prefieren ir caminando desde barrios residenciales.
Los lugares que mencionaré a continuación forman parte de la red de Food Bank For NYC y representan solo algunos de los puntos activos en la ciudad; para ver la lista completa y actualizada, horario exacto y requisitos, visita el sitio web oficial de la organización. Esa red coordina la entrega junto a iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones vecinales para maximizar la cobertura en cada borough y garantizar que la ayuda llegue a las áreas más necesitadas.
En Manhattan y el Alto Manhattan suele haber varias estaciones de reparto cerca de centros comunitarios y parques públicos, pensadas para familias con niños y adultos mayores. Estos puntos suelen anunciar entregas especiales durante jornadas de calor extremo y, en ocasiones, incluyen soporte adicional como información sobre programas de asistencia alimentaria y recursos locales.
En el Bronx y Brooklyn las distribuciones se concentran en barrios con alta densidad poblacional; muchos de estos sitios están ubicados junto a escuelas públicas y centros recreativos, lo que facilita la llegada en transporte público. Se recomienda consultar con antelación si el punto exige inscripción previa o si admite solo entregas por orden de llegada.
En Queens y Staten Island encontrarás tanto puntos fijos como distribuciones itinerantes que se anuncian con poca antelación. Para planificar mejor tu visita, revisa el mapa y los horarios en el portal de Food Bank For NYC, y considera llevar bolsas resistentes y, si es posible, un carro para transportar los alimentos con mayor comodidad.
Lunes 13 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|Every Other Week
|9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|West Harlem Group Assistance
|625 Lenox Avenue 10030
|212-690-7900
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|African Services Committee
|429 West 127th Street 10027
|212-222-3882
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Temple SDA Community Services
|495 Willis Avenue 10455
|347-869-0068
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
|Flatbush SDA Church
|261 East 21st Street 11226
|718-693-9180
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Revelacion Divina Food Pantry
|240 East 175th Street 10457
|646-238-4237
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461
|718-231-4900 ext. 5014
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Weekly
|11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street 10025
|212-854-6310
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street 11428
|718-479-0924
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
|Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)
|540 Lenox Avenue 10037
|212-862-3900
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|First Week of Month
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program
|1905 Morris Avenue 10453
|718-466-9370
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry
|2269 Crotona Avenue 10457
|347-270-1436
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Boom! Health
|3144 3rd Avenue 10451
|718-292-7718
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Martes 14 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Ministry
|158-10 101st Street 11414
|718-845-6635
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Flushing Jewish Community Council
|171-39 Northern Blvd 11358
|718-463-0434
|Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Miércoles 15 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Las Maravillas Del Exodo
|302 Elton Street 11208
|347-691-8340
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization
|223 Beach 28th Street 11691
|917-566-1961
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)
|120 Anderson Avenue 10302
|718-447-6330
|First & Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
|Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church
|1010 Baychester Avenue 10475
|929-504-6163
|Weekly
|5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Cecilia’s Parish Services
|125 East 105th Street 10029
|212-348-0488
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Solid Rock SDA Church
|52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692
|718-634-1622
|Weekly
|2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|First Week of Month
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch
|49 Tompkins Avenue 10304
|718-925-7205
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jueves 16 de julio de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
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