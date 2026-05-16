Diversos bancos de alimentos en Nueva York reparten alimentos a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando gemini)
Diversos bancos de alimentos en Nueva York reparten alimentos a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando gemini)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

Si vives en y necesitas comida gratis para ti o tu familia, entre el 18 y el 21 de mayo de 2026 habrá varios puntos de entrega de alimentos en diferentes barrios de la ciudad. En estos días funcionarán despensas de alimentos, iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro que ofrecen productos básicos, muchos de ellos sin pedir estatus migratorio ni comprobantes de ingresos. Esta guía en español está pensada especialmente para residentes latinos de NYC que buscan opciones cercanas y confiables para conseguir alimentos sin costo.

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Las tablas que verás más abajo incluyen una selección parcial de lugares que darán alimentos gratis en Nueva York del 18 al 21 de mayo. No es el listado completo de pantries y comedores de la ciudad, sino una muestra de puntos de ayuda repartidos en distintos vecindarios y condados, como Brooklyn, Queens, El Bronx, Manhattan y Staten Island. La idea es que tengas una referencia rápida de direcciones, teléfonos y horarios si estás buscando dónde recoger comida hoy mismo o en los próximos días.

Toda la información sobre los centros, sus horarios, frecuencia de atención y direcciones proviene del Food Bank For New York City, la organización que coordina una gran red de bancos de alimentos y comedores en NYC. Ellos trabajan con docenas de iglesias, centros comunitarios y programas locales, y actualizan de manera periódica su mapa de despensas y puntos de distribución. Sin embargo, por la dinámica de la ciudad y la alta demanda, siempre existe la posibilidad de que haya cambios de última hora.

Por eso es importante entender que los datos de esta nota pueden variar según cada organización: algunos lugares podrían modificar su horario, cambiar el día de atención, limitar la cantidad de personas o incluso suspender el servicio por motivos logísticos, de clima o falta de voluntarios. Antes de ir, se recomienda que, si es posible, llames al número de teléfono que aparece en la tabla o revises las redes sociales y páginas oficiales de cada centro para confirmar que siguen entregando alimentos en el horario indicado.

Si quieres ver todas las opciones disponibles de comida gratis en Nueva York, lo mejor es entrar directamente al  y usar su mapa o buscador oficial. Desde allí puedes filtrar por código postal, día de la semana, tipo de servicio (despensa, comida caliente, etc.) y encontrar más lugares cerca de tu casa que no aparecen en esta publicación. Así tendrás la información más actualizada sobre despensas de alimentos en NYC y podrás elegir el punto que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades y horarios.

Todas las semanas en Nueva York hay organizaciones que reparten alimentos a quienes lo necesitan para completar su despensa (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Todas las semanas en Nueva York hay organizaciones que reparten alimentos a quienes lo necesitan para completar su despensa (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

ALIMENTOS GRATIS EN NUEVA YORK DEL LUNES 18 AL JUEVES 21 DE MAYO

Lunes 18 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Weekly11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)120 Anderson Avenue 10302718-447-6330Second & Fourth Week of Month1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street 11428718-479-0924Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Flatbush SDA Church261 East 21st Street 11226718-693-9180Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street 10025212-854-6310Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
African Services Committee429 West 127th Street 10027212-222-3882Weekly10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Bronx Temple SDA Community Services495 Willis Avenue 10455347-869-0068Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)540 Lenox Avenue 10037212-862-3900Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Pantry)540 Lenox Avenue 10037212-862-3900Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
West Harlem Group Assistance625 Lenox Avenue 10030212-690-7900Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767First Week of Month10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767Every Other Week9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Boom! Health3144 3rd Avenue 10451718-292-7718Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Weekly8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Revelacion Divina Food Pantry240 East 175th Street 10457646-238-4237Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program1905 Morris Avenue 10453718-466-9370Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry2269 Crotona Avenue 10457347-270-1436Weekly1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
Christ Disciples International Ministries3021-33 Webster Avenue 10467646-294-7726Weekly10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Project Bravo at Montefiore Medical Center3058 Bainbridge Avenue 10467929-668-5081Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461718-231-4900 ext. 5014Weekly11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.

Martes 19 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly6:00 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
Stapleton UAME Church – Pantry Distribution49 Tompkins Avenue 10304718-925-7205Weekly10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Flushing Jewish Community Council171-39 Northern Blvd 11358718-463-0434Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
Our Lady of Grace Ministry158-10 101st Street 11414718-845-6635Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.

Miércoles 20 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)120 Anderson Avenue 10302718-447-6330First & Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street 11428718-479-0924Weekly12:30 p. m. – 3:30 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life – Breakfast795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life – Pantry Distribution795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street 10025212-854-6310Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization223 Beach 28th Street 11691917-566-1961Weekly12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Solid Rock SDA Church52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692718-634-1622Weekly2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch49 Tompkins Avenue 10304718-925-7205Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326First Week of Month12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Las Maravillas Del Exodo302 Elton Street 11208347-691-8340Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church1010 Baychester Avenue 10475929-504-6163Weekly5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
St. Cecilia’s Parish Services125 East 105th Street 10029212-348-0488Weekly10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.

Jueves 21 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Las familias que más lo necesitan pueden ir a recoger algunos alimentos totalmente gratis en diferentes puntos de entrega que hay en Nueva York (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Las familias que más lo necesitan pueden ir a recoger algunos alimentos totalmente gratis en diferentes puntos de entrega que hay en Nueva York (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

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