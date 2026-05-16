Si vives en Nueva York y necesitas comida gratis para ti o tu familia, entre el 18 y el 21 de mayo de 2026 habrá varios puntos de entrega de alimentos en diferentes barrios de la ciudad. En estos días funcionarán despensas de alimentos, iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro que ofrecen productos básicos, muchos de ellos sin pedir estatus migratorio ni comprobantes de ingresos. Esta guía en español está pensada especialmente para residentes latinos de NYC que buscan opciones cercanas y confiables para conseguir alimentos sin costo.
Las tablas que verás más abajo incluyen una selección parcial de lugares que darán alimentos gratis en Nueva York del 18 al 21 de mayo. No es el listado completo de pantries y comedores de la ciudad, sino una muestra de puntos de ayuda repartidos en distintos vecindarios y condados, como Brooklyn, Queens, El Bronx, Manhattan y Staten Island. La idea es que tengas una referencia rápida de direcciones, teléfonos y horarios si estás buscando dónde recoger comida hoy mismo o en los próximos días.
Toda la información sobre los centros, sus horarios, frecuencia de atención y direcciones proviene del Food Bank For New York City, la organización que coordina una gran red de bancos de alimentos y comedores en NYC. Ellos trabajan con docenas de iglesias, centros comunitarios y programas locales, y actualizan de manera periódica su mapa de despensas y puntos de distribución. Sin embargo, por la dinámica de la ciudad y la alta demanda, siempre existe la posibilidad de que haya cambios de última hora.
Por eso es importante entender que los datos de esta nota pueden variar según cada organización: algunos lugares podrían modificar su horario, cambiar el día de atención, limitar la cantidad de personas o incluso suspender el servicio por motivos logísticos, de clima o falta de voluntarios. Antes de ir, se recomienda que, si es posible, llames al número de teléfono que aparece en la tabla o revises las redes sociales y páginas oficiales de cada centro para confirmar que siguen entregando alimentos en el horario indicado.
Si quieres ver todas las opciones disponibles de comida gratis en Nueva York, lo mejor es entrar directamente al sitio web del Food Bank For NYC y usar su mapa o buscador oficial. Desde allí puedes filtrar por código postal, día de la semana, tipo de servicio (despensa, comida caliente, etc.) y encontrar más lugares cerca de tu casa que no aparecen en esta publicación. Así tendrás la información más actualizada sobre despensas de alimentos en NYC y podrás elegir el punto que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades y horarios.
ALIMENTOS GRATIS EN NUEVA YORK DEL LUNES 18 AL JUEVES 21 DE MAYO
Lunes 18 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Weekly
|11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)
|120 Anderson Avenue 10302
|718-447-6330
|Second & Fourth Week of Month
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street 11428
|718-479-0924
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Flatbush SDA Church
|261 East 21st Street 11226
|718-693-9180
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street 10025
|212-854-6310
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|African Services Committee
|429 West 127th Street 10027
|212-222-3882
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Temple SDA Community Services
|495 Willis Avenue 10455
|347-869-0068
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
|Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)
|540 Lenox Avenue 10037
|212-862-3900
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Pantry)
|540 Lenox Avenue 10037
|212-862-3900
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
|West Harlem Group Assistance
|625 Lenox Avenue 10030
|212-690-7900
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|First Week of Month
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|Every Other Week
|9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Boom! Health
|3144 3rd Avenue 10451
|718-292-7718
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Revelacion Divina Food Pantry
|240 East 175th Street 10457
|646-238-4237
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program
|1905 Morris Avenue 10453
|718-466-9370
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry
|2269 Crotona Avenue 10457
|347-270-1436
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
|Christ Disciples International Ministries
|3021-33 Webster Avenue 10467
|646-294-7726
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Project Bravo at Montefiore Medical Center
|3058 Bainbridge Avenue 10467
|929-668-5081
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461
|718-231-4900 ext. 5014
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Martes 19 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|6:00 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Stapleton UAME Church – Pantry Distribution
|49 Tompkins Avenue 10304
|718-925-7205
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Flushing Jewish Community Council
|171-39 Northern Blvd 11358
|718-463-0434
|Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Ministry
|158-10 101st Street 11414
|718-845-6635
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Miércoles 20 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)
|120 Anderson Avenue 10302
|718-447-6330
|First & Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street 11428
|718-479-0924
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 3:30 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life – Breakfast
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life – Pantry Distribution
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street 10025
|212-854-6310
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization
|223 Beach 28th Street 11691
|917-566-1961
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Solid Rock SDA Church
|52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692
|718-634-1622
|Weekly
|2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch
|49 Tompkins Avenue 10304
|718-925-7205
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|First Week of Month
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Las Maravillas Del Exodo
|302 Elton Street 11208
|347-691-8340
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church
|1010 Baychester Avenue 10475
|929-504-6163
|Weekly
|5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|St. Cecilia’s Parish Services
|125 East 105th Street 10029
|212-348-0488
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Jueves 21 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
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