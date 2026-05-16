Si vives en Nueva York y necesitas comida gratis para ti o tu familia, entre el 18 y el 21 de mayo de 2026 habrá varios puntos de entrega de alimentos en diferentes barrios de la ciudad. En estos días funcionarán despensas de alimentos, iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro que ofrecen productos básicos, muchos de ellos sin pedir estatus migratorio ni comprobantes de ingresos. Esta guía en español está pensada especialmente para residentes latinos de NYC que buscan opciones cercanas y confiables para conseguir alimentos sin costo.

Las tablas que verás más abajo incluyen una selección parcial de lugares que darán alimentos gratis en Nueva York del 18 al 21 de mayo. No es el listado completo de pantries y comedores de la ciudad, sino una muestra de puntos de ayuda repartidos en distintos vecindarios y condados, como Brooklyn, Queens, El Bronx, Manhattan y Staten Island. La idea es que tengas una referencia rápida de direcciones, teléfonos y horarios si estás buscando dónde recoger comida hoy mismo o en los próximos días.

Toda la información sobre los centros, sus horarios, frecuencia de atención y direcciones proviene del Food Bank For New York City, la organización que coordina una gran red de bancos de alimentos y comedores en NYC. Ellos trabajan con docenas de iglesias, centros comunitarios y programas locales, y actualizan de manera periódica su mapa de despensas y puntos de distribución. Sin embargo, por la dinámica de la ciudad y la alta demanda, siempre existe la posibilidad de que haya cambios de última hora.

Por eso es importante entender que los datos de esta nota pueden variar según cada organización: algunos lugares podrían modificar su horario, cambiar el día de atención, limitar la cantidad de personas o incluso suspender el servicio por motivos logísticos, de clima o falta de voluntarios. Antes de ir, se recomienda que, si es posible, llames al número de teléfono que aparece en la tabla o revises las redes sociales y páginas oficiales de cada centro para confirmar que siguen entregando alimentos en el horario indicado.

Si quieres ver todas las opciones disponibles de comida gratis en Nueva York, lo mejor es entrar directamente al sitio web del Food Bank For NYC y usar su mapa o buscador oficial. Desde allí puedes filtrar por código postal, día de la semana, tipo de servicio (despensa, comida caliente, etc.) y encontrar más lugares cerca de tu casa que no aparecen en esta publicación. Así tendrás la información más actualizada sobre despensas de alimentos en NYC y podrás elegir el punto que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades y horarios.

Todas las semanas en Nueva York hay organizaciones que reparten alimentos a quienes lo necesitan para completar su despensa (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

ALIMENTOS GRATIS EN NUEVA YORK DEL LUNES 18 AL JUEVES 21 DE MAYO

Lunes 18 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) The Salvation Army Stapleton 15 Broad Street 10304 718-448-8480 Weekly 11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI) 120 Anderson Avenue 10302 718-447-6330 Second & Fourth Week of Month 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach 92-96 220th Street 11428 718-479-0924 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Flatbush SDA Church 261 East 21st Street 11226 718-693-9180 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m. Community Impact Food Pantry 616 West 114th Street 10025 212-854-6310 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. African Services Committee 429 West 127th Street 10027 212-222-3882 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Bronx Temple SDA Community Services 495 Willis Avenue 10455 347-869-0068 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m. Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch) 540 Lenox Avenue 10037 212-862-3900 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Pantry) 540 Lenox Avenue 10037 212-862-3900 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m. West Harlem Group Assistance 625 Lenox Avenue 10030 212-690-7900 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 First Week of Month 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 Every Other Week 9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Boom! Health 3144 3rd Avenue 10451 718-292-7718 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry 1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473 929-206-8335 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Revelacion Divina Food Pantry 240 East 175th Street 10457 646-238-4237 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program 1905 Morris Avenue 10453 718-466-9370 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry 2269 Crotona Avenue 10457 347-270-1436 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m. Creston Avenue Baptist Church 114 East 188th Street 10468 718-367-1754 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m. Christ Disciples International Ministries 3021-33 Webster Avenue 10467 646-294-7726 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Project Bravo at Montefiore Medical Center 3058 Bainbridge Avenue 10467 929-668-5081 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc. 2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461 718-231-4900 ext. 5014 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.

Martes 19 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 6:00 p. m. – 7:00 p. m. Stapleton UAME Church – Pantry Distribution 49 Tompkins Avenue 10304 718-925-7205 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Flushing Jewish Community Council 171-39 Northern Blvd 11358 718-463-0434 Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m. Our Lady of Grace Ministry 158-10 101st Street 11414 718-845-6635 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.

Miércoles 20 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI) 120 Anderson Avenue 10302 718-447-6330 First & Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach 92-96 220th Street 11428 718-479-0924 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 3:30 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life – Breakfast 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life – Pantry Distribution 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m. Community Impact Food Pantry 616 West 114th Street 10025 212-854-6310 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization 223 Beach 28th Street 11691 917-566-1961 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Solid Rock SDA Church 52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692 718-634-1622 Weekly 2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch 49 Tompkins Avenue 10304 718-925-7205 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 First Week of Month 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Las Maravillas Del Exodo 302 Elton Street 11208 347-691-8340 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church 1010 Baychester Avenue 10475 929-504-6163 Weekly 5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m. St. Cecilia’s Parish Services 125 East 105th Street 10029 212-348-0488 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.

Jueves 21 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist. 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.

Las familias que más lo necesitan pueden ir a recoger algunos alimentos totalmente gratis en diferentes puntos de entrega que hay en Nueva York (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

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