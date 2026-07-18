Nueva York se prepara para una nueva tanda de distribución gratuita de alimentos entre el 20 y el 23 de julio, con múltiples puntos de entrega distribuidos por los cinco boroughs para atender a familias, personas mayores y cualquier residente que lo necesite. En barrios como Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island habrá horarios específicos y ubicaciones que facilitan el acceso tanto en zonas céntricas como en comunidades con menos recursos; planificar con antelación ayuda a evitar filas y a coordinar transporte público (subte y buses MTA) hacia los puntos más concurridos. Esta semana, además, muchas de las entregas incluyen paquetes con productos no perecibles, frutas y verduras frescas donadas por mercados y productores locales, y en algunos sitios habrá personal que orienta sobre programas de asistencia alimentaria a largo plazo.
A continuación verás una selección de puntos de entrega confirmados en distintos boroughs de NYC; ten en cuenta que estos lugares pertenecen a la red de apoyo de Food Bank For NYC y son solo algunos de los muchos sitios activos durante esos días. Para consultar la lista completa, horarios detallados y cambios de última hora, entra al sitio web oficial de la organización, donde también publican actualizaciones en tiempo real y mapas interactivos.
Lunes 20 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Dinner
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|7:00 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:00 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|1:30 pm
|4:00 pm
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|6:30 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Lunch
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue 11434
|718-529-0005
|Service
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Macedonia AME Church
|106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433
|718-739-5870
|Lunch
|Weekly
|7:00 am
|3:00 pm
|Macedonia AME Church
|106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433
|718-739-5870
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|7:00 am
|3:00 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|1:00 pm
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St. 10002
|646-945-7868
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:00 am
|1:00 pm
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street 10022
|212-378-0229
|Breakfast
|Weekly
|7:30 am
|8:30 am
|National Council of Jewish Women
|241 West 72nd Street 10023
|212-687-5030
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:30 am
|1:30 pm
|Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen
|2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030
|646-548-0100
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food /Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave 10457
|347-270-1436
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|1:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|2:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:30 pm
|3:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:30 am
|11:30 am
Martes 21 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Dinner
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|7:00 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|THE TEMPLE OF RESTORATION FOOD PANTRY
|18 Herkimer Place 11216
|646-863-4227
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|4:00 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:30 pm
|1:30 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:30 am
|11:00 am
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|2:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Lunch
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue 11434
|718-529-0005
|Service
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Macedonia AME Church
|106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433
|718-739-5870
|Lunch
|Weekly
|7:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|2:00 pm
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St. 10002
|646-945-7868
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|3:00 pm
|National Council of Jewish Women
|241 West 72nd Street 10023
|212-687-5030
|Dinner
|Weekly
|4:30 pm
|5:30 pm
|Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen
|2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030
|646-548-0100
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.
|1101 Boston Rd. 10459
|347-577-5788
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:30 am
|11:30 am
|Immaculate Conception Church
|754 East Gun Hill Road 10467
|718-653-2200
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:00 am
|1:00 pm
Miércoles 22 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Dinner
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|7:00 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:30 pm
|1:30 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|2:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue 11434
|718-529-0005
|Service
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|2:00 pm
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St. 10002
|646-945-7868
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|3:00 pm
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street 10022
|212-378-0229
|Breakfast
|Weekly
|7:30 am
|8:30 am
|National Council of Jewish Women
|241 West 72nd Street 10023
|212-687-5030
|Dinner
|Weekly
|4:30 pm
|5:30 pm
|Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen
|2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030
|646-548-0100
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.
|1101 Boston Rd. 10459
|347-577-5788
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|2:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:30 am
|11:30 am
|Immaculate Conception Church
|754 East Gun Hill Road 10467
|718-653-2200
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:00 am
|1:00 pm
Jueves 23 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Dinner
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|7:00 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|THE TEMPLE OF RESTORATION FOOD PANTRY
|18 Herkimer Place 11216
|646-863-4227
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|4:00 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:30 pm
|1:30 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|1:30 pm
|4:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Lunch
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue 11434
|718-529-0005
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|7:00 pm
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue 11434
|718-529-0005
|Service
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|2:00 pm
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St. 10002
|646-945-7868
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|3:00 pm
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street 10022
|212-378-0229
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen
|2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030
|646-548-0100
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|3:00 pm
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.
|1101 Boston Rd. 10459
|347-577-5788
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|2:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:30 am
|11:30 am
|Immaculate Conception Church
|754 East Gun Hill Road 10467
|718-653-2200
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:00 am
|12:00 pm
Viernes 24 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|2:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:00 pm
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|2:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Lunch
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street 11432
|718-297-4860
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue 11434
|718-529-0005
|Service
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|2:00 pm
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street 10022
|212-378-0229
|Breakfast
|Weekly
|7:30 am
|8:30 am
|Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen
|2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030
|646-548-0100
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|1:30 pm
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|4:00 pm
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|2:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:30 pm
|3:00 pm
Sábado 25 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue 11217
|718-237-2962
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|1:00 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|1:00 pm
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street 10022
|212-378-0229
|Breakfast
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|11:00 am
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|8:00 am
|1:00 pm
|Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.
|1101 Boston Rd. 10459
|347-577-5788
|Lunch
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.
|1101 Boston Rd. 10459
|347-577-5788
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|12:00 pm
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Lunch
|Weekly
|12:00 pm
|2:00 pm
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Lunch
|Weekly
|9:00 am
|1:00 pm
Domingo 26 de julio
|Centro / Lugar
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Tipo de comida
|Frecuencia
|Apertura
|Cierre
|Masbia of Flatbush
|1372 Coney Island Ave 11230
|Not Available
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|3:00 pm
|9:00 pm
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|1:30 pm
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Pantry Distribution
|Weekly
|10:00 am
|1:00 pm
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street 10022
|212-378-0229
|Breakfast
|Weekly
|7:30 am
|8:30 am
|National Council of Jewish Women
|241 West 72nd Street 10023
|212-687-5030
|Lunch
|Weekly
|11:30 am
|12:30 pm
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