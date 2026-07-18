Quienes necesiten ayuda para completar la despensa, hay organizaciones en Nueva York que reparten alimentos totalmente gratis (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Quienes necesiten ayuda para completar la despensa, hay organizaciones en Nueva York que reparten alimentos totalmente gratis (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

se prepara para una nueva tanda de distribución gratuita de alimentos entre el 20 y el 23 de julio, con múltiples puntos de entrega distribuidos por los cinco boroughs para atender a familias, personas mayores y cualquier residente que lo necesite. En barrios como Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island habrá horarios específicos y ubicaciones que facilitan el acceso tanto en zonas céntricas como en comunidades con menos recursos; planificar con antelación ayuda a evitar filas y a coordinar transporte público (subte y buses MTA) hacia los puntos más concurridos. Esta semana, además, muchas de las entregas incluyen paquetes con productos no perecibles, frutas y verduras frescas donadas por mercados y productores locales, y en algunos sitios habrá personal que orienta sobre programas de asistencia alimentaria a largo plazo.

A continuación verás una selección de puntos de entrega confirmados en distintos boroughs de NYC; ten en cuenta que estos lugares pertenecen a la red de apoyo de Food Bank For NYC y son solo algunos de los muchos sitios activos durante esos días. Para consultar la lista completa, horarios detallados y cambios de última hora, entra al sitio web oficial de la organización, donde también publican actualizaciones en tiempo real y mapas interactivos.

Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)
Una pareja disfrutando del sunset a través de la Estatua de la Libertad en Nueva York (Foto: AFP)

Lunes 20 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly1:30 pm4:00 pm
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am6:30 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Macedonia AME Church106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433718-739-5870LunchWeekly7:00 am3:00 pm
Macedonia AME Church106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433718-739-5870Pantry DistributionWeekly7:00 am3:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am1:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly11:00 am1:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly7:30 am8:30 am
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030Pantry DistributionWeekly9:30 am1:30 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food /Clothing Distribution Pantry2269 Crotona Ave 10457347-270-1436Pantry DistributionWeekly1:00 pm5:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892LunchWeekly12:30 pm3:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am

Martes 21 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
THE TEMPLE OF RESTORATION FOOD PANTRY18 Herkimer Place 11216646-863-4227Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am4:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:30 pm1:30 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly9:30 am11:00 am
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am2:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Macedonia AME Church106-16 Guy R. Brewer Blvd 11433718-739-5870LunchWeekly7:00 am12:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am3:00 pm
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030DinnerWeekly4:30 pm5:30 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am
Immaculate Conception Church754 East Gun Hill Road 10467718-653-2200LunchWeekly11:00 am12:00 pm
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Pantry DistributionWeekly11:00 am1:00 pm

Miércoles 22 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:30 pm1:30 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am2:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am3:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly7:30 am8:30 am
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030DinnerWeekly4:30 pm5:30 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am
Immaculate Conception Church754 East Gun Hill Road 10467718-653-2200LunchWeekly11:00 am12:00 pm
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Pantry DistributionWeekly11:00 am1:00 pm

Jueves 23 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailableDinnerWeekly3:00 pm7:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
THE TEMPLE OF RESTORATION FOOD PANTRY18 Herkimer Place 11216646-863-4227Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am4:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:30 pm1:30 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Pantry DistributionWeekly1:30 pm4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am7:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St. 10002646-945-7868Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am3:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229Pantry DistributionWeekly9:30 am1:00 pm
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am3:00 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Pantry DistributionWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Pantry DistributionWeekly8:30 am11:30 am
Immaculate Conception Church754 East Gun Hill Road 10467718-653-2200LunchWeekly11:00 am12:00 pm

Viernes 24 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am2:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:00 pm
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am2:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860LunchWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street 11432718-297-4860Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue 11434718-529-0005ServiceWeekly9:00 am5:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am2:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly7:30 am8:30 am
Iris House Westside Soup Kitchen2348 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd 10030646-548-0100LunchWeekly12:00 pm1:30 pm
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am4:00 pm
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am4:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754LunchWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892LunchWeekly12:30 pm3:00 pm

Sábado 25 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962LunchWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue 11217718-237-2962Pantry DistributionWeekly11:30 am1:00 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am1:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly10:00 am11:00 am
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Pantry DistributionWeekly8:00 am1:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788LunchWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Manna of Life Ministries, Inc.1101 Boston Rd. 10459347-577-5788Pantry DistributionWeekly9:00 am12:00 pm
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754LunchWeekly12:00 pm2:00 pm
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892LunchWeekly9:00 am1:00 pm

Domingo 26 de julio

Centro / LugarDirecciónTeléfonoTipo de comidaFrecuenciaAperturaCierre
Masbia of Flatbush1372 Coney Island Ave 11230Not AvailablePantry DistributionWeekly3:00 pm9:00 pm
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am1:30 pm
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck PKWY 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Pantry DistributionWeekly10:00 am1:00 pm
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street 10022212-378-0229BreakfastWeekly7:30 am8:30 am
National Council of Jewish Women241 West 72nd Street 10023212-687-5030LunchWeekly11:30 am12:30 pm
Organizaciones en Nueva York seguirán con su red de apoyo de alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Organizaciones en Nueva York seguirán con su red de apoyo de alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

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