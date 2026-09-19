Nueva York contará con nuevas jornadas de ayuda alimentaria entre el lunes 21 y el jueves 24 de septiembre, una opción importante para hogares que buscan reducir el gasto en productos básicos ante el elevado costo de vida en la ciudad. Vecinos de Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, el Bronx y Staten Island podrán encontrar centros comunitarios con entrega sin costo de provisiones, artículos de despensa y, según la sede, productos frescos. Cada actividad tiene condiciones particulares, cupos limitados y franjas de atención definidas, por lo que es recomendable identificar previamente el punto más cercano.
Los datos que aparecen en las siguientes tablas provienen de Food Bank For New York City. La entidad coordina una red de apoyo con organizaciones locales que atienden a residentes de distintos vecindarios de los cinco boroughs.
La relación incluida en esta nota reúne únicamente una parte de las alternativas disponibles durante esos días. Quienes necesiten consultar el directorio amplio, con más despensas, comedores y programas asociados, pueden ingresar al sitio oficial de esta organización.
Antes de acudir, se aconseja verificar la hora de inicio, los criterios de atención y cualquier documento solicitado por el centro elegido. Algunas jornadas finalizan al agotarse los suministros o pueden registrar modificaciones operativas, de modo que planificar el traslado desde su zona puede evitar inconvenientes.
Lunes 14 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 10461
|11:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 6:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|11:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 11428
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council
|128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|9:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|RHOW Brooklyn Inc.
|360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|9:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps
|1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.; 5:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Parish
|2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Family Services Network of NY, Inc.
|1420 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|11:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.
Martes 15 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane, Bronx, NY 10466
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 10461
|11:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Community Food Pantry at Highbridge
|1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
|10:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc.
|520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 10031
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen
|296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|12:00 p. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 11428
|10:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Department of Probation NeON Kitchen Queens
|162-24 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council
|128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|9:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp.
|2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
|6:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway
|1032 Beach 19th Street, Queens, NY 11691
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|RHOW Brooklyn Inc.
|360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|9:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps
|1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|1:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps
|520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Transfiguration Church
|263 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|12:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Project Hospitality Inc.
|25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.
Miércoles 16 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 10461
|11:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|St. Luke’s Senior Community Program
|777 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY 10467
|8:00 a. m. a 10:00 a. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub
|402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455
|4:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry
|120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 10023
|9:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen
|296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002
|8:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 1:00 p. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 11428
|12:30 p. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council
|128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11235
|9:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
|RHOW Brooklyn Inc.
|360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|9:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|4:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.; 4:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps
|520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Parish
|2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Family Services Network of NY, Inc.
|1420 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Transfiguration Church
|263 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|South Asian Council for Social Services
|143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11355
|9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Grant House Unity Corporation
|2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.; 2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Project Hospitality Inc.
|25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|9:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.
Jueves 17 de septiembre
|Organización
|Dirección
|Horario
|Part of the Solution (POTS)
|2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
|8:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 10473
|8:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry
|2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 10457
|1:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Community Food Pantry at Highbridge
|1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 10452
|12:00 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 10474
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc.
|520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 10031
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub
|402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|West Side Campaign Against Hunger
|263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 10024
|9:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Crossroads Community Services Inc.
|108 East 51st Street, Manhattan, NY 10022
|9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen
|296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10001
|9:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.
|602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 10009
|12:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 10002
|8:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|UJC Of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 10002
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 11101
|9:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|9:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|La Jornada
|47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 11101
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens
|105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 11375
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Queens Temple Corp.
|86-07 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 11372
|10:00 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 11362
|8:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim
|150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 11367
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Trinity Human Service Corp.
|153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Queens Jewish Community Council
|119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 11375
|11:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel
|90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 11432
|9:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Project Hope Charities
|170-20 140th Avenue, Queens, NY 11434
|9:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
|Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)
|200 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
|11:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps
|1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
|9:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|Hebrew Educational Society
|9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236
|9:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty
|5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps
|520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
|10:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Boro Park
|5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219
|12:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
|Sephardic Bikur Holim
|425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Parish
|2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|9:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp.
|2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
|11:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Salt & Sea Mission Church Inc.
|2417-2419 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11223
|10:30 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.
|Cornerstone SDA Church
|138 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
|10:00 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.
|South Asian Council for Social Services
|143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11355
|9:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
|Grant House Unity Corporation
|2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234
|11:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
|Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.
|2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10302
|2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
|Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps
|1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10302
|10:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 10304
|12:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
|Project Hospitality Inc.
|25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 10304
|9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 10314
|1:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.