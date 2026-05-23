En Nueva York, miles de familias dependen cada semana de los bancos de alimentos y comedores comunitarios para completar su despensa, especialmente en barrios del Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan y Staten Island. En estos días, del 25 al 28 de mayo, hay decenas de puntos donde se reparten alimentos gratis, sin importar la situación migratoria ni el estatus económico exacto de las personas que acuden. Esta red de ayuda resulta clave para quienes enfrentan altos costos de vivienda, trabajos inestables o ingresos bajos en NYC.
Los cuadros que verás en esta nota reúnen algunos de los lugares donde se entregan alimentos gratuitos en distintas iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro de la ciudad. Allí se indica el nombre del centro, la dirección, el teléfono, los horarios de atención y la frecuencia con la que reparten comida. La idea es que los residentes de Nueva York puedan identificar opciones cercanas a su vecindario y organizar mejor sus visitas según el día y la hora de apertura.
Es importante aclarar que estas listas no incluyen todos los puntos de reparto disponibles en la ciudad, sino solo algunos de los lugares donde Food Bank For NYC coordina o apoya la entrega de alimentos. La red de Food Bank For NYC es mucho más amplia e incluye otras despensas, comedores y servicios especiales para adultos mayores, familias con niños y personas en situación de calle. Por eso, si no encuentras un lugar cercano en estas tablas, no significa que no haya ayuda disponible en tu zona.
Para consultar el listado completo y actualizado de puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis en la ciudad de Nueva York, lo más recomendable es ingresar directamente a la página web de Food Bank For NYC. Allí podrás buscar por código postal, barrio o tipo de servicio, verificar cambios de horario y conocer nuevas ubicaciones que se vayan sumando. Antes de ir, siempre conviene revisar la información en línea o llamar al teléfono del centro para confirmar los horarios y los requisitos, si los hay.
Lunes 25 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|Every Other Week
|9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Creston Avenue Baptist Church
|114 East 188th Street 10468
|718-367-1754
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|West Harlem Group Assistance
|625 Lenox Avenue 10030
|212-690-7900
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|African Services Committee
|429 West 127th Street 10027
|212-222-3882
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Bronx Temple SDA Community Services
|495 Willis Avenue 10455
|347-869-0068
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
|Flatbush SDA Church
|261 East 21st Street 11226
|718-693-9180
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)
|795 Lexington Avenue 11221
|718-574-0058
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Revelacion Divina Food Pantry
|240 East 175th Street 10457
|646-238-4237
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.
|2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461
|718-231-4900 ext. 5014
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Stapleton
|15 Broad Street 10304
|718-448-8480
|Weekly
|11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street 10025
|212-854-6310
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach
|92-96 220th Street 11428
|718-479-0924
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry
|2759 Webster Avenue 10458
|718-220-4892
|Weekly
|8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
|Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)
|540 Lenox Avenue 10037
|212-862-3900
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 West 144th Street 10031
|212-234-6767
|First Week of Month
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry
|1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473
|929-206-8335
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program
|1905 Morris Avenue 10453
|718-466-9370
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry
|2269 Crotona Avenue 10457
|347-270-1436
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
|Boom! Health
|3144 3rd Avenue 10451
|718-292-7718
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)
|175 East 125th Street 10035
|212-860-3200
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Martes 26 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Our Lady of Grace Ministry
|158-10 101st Street 11414
|718-845-6635
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Flushing Jewish Community Council
|171-39 Northern Blvd 11358
|718-463-0434
|Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Miércoles 27 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Las Maravillas Del Exodo
|302 Elton Street 11208
|347-691-8340
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization
|223 Beach 28th Street 11691
|917-566-1961
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)
|120 Anderson Avenue 10302
|718-447-6330
|First & Third Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
|Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church
|1010 Baychester Avenue 10475
|929-504-6163
|Weekly
|5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|St. Cecilia’s Parish Services
|125 East 105th Street 10029
|212-348-0488
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Solid Rock SDA Church
|52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692
|718-634-1622
|Weekly
|2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Shalom Senior Center
|483 Albany Avenue 11203
|718-774-9213
|Weekly
|1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|First Week of Month
|12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Jewish Community Center of Staten Island
|1466 Manor Road 10314
|718-475-5242
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch
|49 Tompkins Avenue 10304
|718-925-7205
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Morris Brown AME Church
|145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436
|718-322-7596
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jueves 28 de mayo de 2026
|Centro / Iglesia
|Dirección
|Teléfono
|Frecuencia
|Horario (apertura – cierre)
|Christian Pentecostal Church
|910 Richmond Road 10304
|718-273-5850
|Weekly
|2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Boro Park Chesed Center
|1271 60th Street 11219
|718-608-7065
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
|Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.
|2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224
|718-415-1170
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Evangel Food Pantry
|39-21 Crescent St. 11101
|718-361-5454
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Sam Field
|58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution
|4471 Mundy Lane 10466
|917-757-8326
|Weekly
|11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula
|1525 Central Avenue 11691
|718-327-7755
|Weekly
|9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch
|1032 Beach 19th Street 11691
|718-327-5071
|Weekly
|12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
|Masbia of Queens – Dinner
|105-47 64th Road 11375
|Not Available
|Weekly
|3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
|CCNS – St. Michael’s Church
|136-76 41st Avenue 11355
|718-961-0295
|Weekly
|9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
|Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution
|296 9th Avenue 10001
|212-806-6799
|Weekly
|1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|UJC of the East Side
|15-17 Willett Street 10002
|212-475-3857
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.
|71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385
|917-453-5880
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|The Campaign Against Hunger
|2010 Fulton Street 11233
|718-773-3551
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
|Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP
|1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474
|917-720-9700
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
|The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch
|520 50th Street 11220
|718-438-1771
|Weekly
|10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
|Vision Urbana, Inc.
|66 Essex Street 10002
|646-945-7868
|Weekly
|8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
|Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens
|108-13 67th Road 11375
|718-268-5011 ext 433
|Weekly
|9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
|Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou
|2345 Broadway 10024
|212-362-6400
|First & Fourth Week of Month
|9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
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