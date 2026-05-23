En Nueva York, miles de familias dependen cada semana de los bancos de alimentos y comedores comunitarios para completar su despensa, especialmente en barrios del Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan y Staten Island. En estos días, del 25 al 28 de mayo, hay decenas de puntos donde se reparten alimentos gratis, sin importar la situación migratoria ni el estatus económico exacto de las personas que acuden. Esta red de ayuda resulta clave para quienes enfrentan altos costos de vivienda, trabajos inestables o ingresos bajos en NYC.

Mira también: Desde el 26 de mayo un nuevo bus recorrerá Nueva York y será gratis

Los cuadros que verás en esta nota reúnen algunos de los lugares donde se entregan alimentos gratuitos en distintas iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro de la ciudad. Allí se indica el nombre del centro, la dirección, el teléfono, los horarios de atención y la frecuencia con la que reparten comida. La idea es que los residentes de Nueva York puedan identificar opciones cercanas a su vecindario y organizar mejor sus visitas según el día y la hora de apertura.

Es importante aclarar que estas listas no incluyen todos los puntos de reparto disponibles en la ciudad, sino solo algunos de los lugares donde Food Bank For NYC coordina o apoya la entrega de alimentos. La red de Food Bank For NYC es mucho más amplia e incluye otras despensas, comedores y servicios especiales para adultos mayores, familias con niños y personas en situación de calle. Por eso, si no encuentras un lugar cercano en estas tablas, no significa que no haya ayuda disponible en tu zona.

Para consultar el listado completo y actualizado de puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis en la ciudad de Nueva York, lo más recomendable es ingresar directamente a la página web de Food Bank For NYC. Allí podrás buscar por código postal, barrio o tipo de servicio, verificar cambios de horario y conocer nuevas ubicaciones que se vayan sumando. Antes de ir, siempre conviene revisar la información en línea o llamar al teléfono del centro para confirmar los horarios y los requisitos, si los hay.

Nueva York es una de las ciudades con más ciudadanos en Estados Unidos, por lo que es clave encontrar la manera de que todos tengan algo de buena alimentación. Por eso, distintas organizaciones suelen repartir algo de comida gratis a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: AFP) / SPENCER PLATT

Lunes 25 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 Every Other Week 9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Creston Avenue Baptist Church 114 East 188th Street 10468 718-367-1754 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. West Harlem Group Assistance 625 Lenox Avenue 10030 212-690-7900 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. African Services Committee 429 West 127th Street 10027 212-222-3882 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Bronx Temple SDA Community Services 495 Willis Avenue 10455 347-869-0068 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m. Flatbush SDA Church 261 East 21st Street 11226 718-693-9180 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast) 795 Lexington Avenue 11221 718-574-0058 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Revelacion Divina Food Pantry 240 East 175th Street 10457 646-238-4237 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc. 2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461 718-231-4900 ext. 5014 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Stapleton 15 Broad Street 10304 718-448-8480 Weekly 11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Community Impact Food Pantry 616 West 114th Street 10025 212-854-6310 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach 92-96 220th Street 11428 718-479-0924 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry 2759 Webster Avenue 10458 718-220-4892 Weekly 8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m. Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch) 540 Lenox Avenue 10037 212-862-3900 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Convent Avenue Baptist Church 425 West 144th Street 10031 212-234-6767 First Week of Month 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry 1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473 929-206-8335 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program 1905 Morris Avenue 10453 718-466-9370 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry 2269 Crotona Avenue 10457 347-270-1436 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m. Boom! Health 3144 3rd Avenue 10451 718-292-7718 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry) 175 East 125th Street 10035 212-860-3200 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.

Martes 26 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m. Our Lady of Grace Ministry 158-10 101st Street 11414 718-845-6635 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Flushing Jewish Community Council 171-39 Northern Blvd 11358 718-463-0434 Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.

Miércoles 27 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Las Maravillas Del Exodo 302 Elton Street 11208 347-691-8340 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization 223 Beach 28th Street 11691 917-566-1961 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI) 120 Anderson Avenue 10302 718-447-6330 First & Third Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m. Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church 1010 Baychester Avenue 10475 929-504-6163 Weekly 5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m. St. Cecilia’s Parish Services 125 East 105th Street 10029 212-348-0488 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Solid Rock SDA Church 52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692 718-634-1622 Weekly 2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Shalom Senior Center 483 Albany Avenue 11203 718-774-9213 Weekly 1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 First Week of Month 12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Jewish Community Center of Staten Island 1466 Manor Road 10314 718-475-5242 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch 49 Tompkins Avenue 10304 718-925-7205 Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Morris Brown AME Church 145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436 718-322-7596 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.

Jueves 28 de mayo de 2026

Centro / Iglesia Dirección Teléfono Frecuencia Horario (apertura – cierre) Christian Pentecostal Church 910 Richmond Road 10304 718-273-5850 Weekly 2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m. Boro Park Chesed Center 1271 60th Street 11219 718-608-7065 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m. Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist. 2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224 718-415-1170 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Evangel Food Pantry 39-21 Crescent St. 11101 718-361-5454 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Sam Field 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution 4471 Mundy Lane 10466 917-757-8326 Weekly 11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula 1525 Central Avenue 11691 718-327-7755 Weekly 9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m. United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch 1032 Beach 19th Street 11691 718-327-5071 Weekly 12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m. Masbia of Queens – Dinner 105-47 64th Road 11375 Not Available Weekly 3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m. CCNS – St. Michael’s Church 136-76 41st Avenue 11355 718-961-0295 Weekly 9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m. Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution 296 9th Avenue 10001 212-806-6799 Weekly 1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m. UJC of the East Side 15-17 Willett Street 10002 212-475-3857 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. The Legacy Center Community Development Corp. 71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385 917-453-5880 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. The Campaign Against Hunger 2010 Fulton Street 11233 718-773-3551 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m. Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP 1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474 917-720-9700 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m. The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch 520 50th Street 11220 718-438-1771 Weekly 10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m. Vision Urbana, Inc. 66 Essex Street 10002 646-945-7868 Weekly 8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m. Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens 108-13 67th Road 11375 718-268-5011 ext 433 Weekly 9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou 2345 Broadway 10024 212-362-6400 First & Fourth Week of Month 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.

En Nueva York se siguen entregando alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesiten gracias a acciones de organizaciones sin fines de lucro (Foto: Imagen creada por el Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

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