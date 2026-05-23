Esta semana, en diversos puntos de Nueva York, se seguirá repartiendo alimentos de manera gratuita a quienes más lo necesiten (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Esta semana, en diversos puntos de Nueva York, se seguirá repartiendo alimentos de manera gratuita a quienes más lo necesiten (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

En , miles de familias dependen cada semana de los bancos de alimentos y comedores comunitarios para completar su despensa, especialmente en barrios del Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan y Staten Island. En estos días, del 25 al 28 de mayo, hay decenas de puntos donde se reparten alimentos gratis, sin importar la situación migratoria ni el estatus económico exacto de las personas que acuden. Esta red de ayuda resulta clave para quienes enfrentan altos costos de vivienda, trabajos inestables o ingresos bajos en NYC.

Mira también:

Los cuadros que verás en esta nota reúnen algunos de los lugares donde se entregan alimentos gratuitos en distintas iglesias, centros comunitarios y organizaciones sin fines de lucro de la ciudad. Allí se indica el nombre del centro, la dirección, el teléfono, los horarios de atención y la frecuencia con la que reparten comida. La idea es que los residentes de Nueva York puedan identificar opciones cercanas a su vecindario y organizar mejor sus visitas según el día y la hora de apertura.

Es importante aclarar que estas listas no incluyen todos los puntos de reparto disponibles en la ciudad, sino solo algunos de los lugares donde Food Bank For NYC coordina o apoya la entrega de alimentos. La red de Food Bank For NYC es mucho más amplia e incluye otras despensas, comedores y servicios especiales para adultos mayores, familias con niños y personas en situación de calle. Por eso, si no encuentras un lugar cercano en estas tablas, no significa que no haya ayuda disponible en tu zona.

Para consultar el listado completo y actualizado de puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis en la ciudad de Nueva York, lo más recomendable es ingresar directamente a la página web de Food Bank For NYC. Allí podrás buscar por código postal, barrio o tipo de servicio, verificar cambios de horario y conocer nuevas ubicaciones que se vayan sumando. Antes de ir, siempre conviene revisar la información en línea o llamar al teléfono del centro para confirmar los horarios y los requisitos, si los hay.

Nueva York es una de las ciudades con más ciudadanos en Estados Unidos, por lo que es clave encontrar la manera de que todos tengan algo de buena alimentación. Por eso, distintas organizaciones suelen repartir algo de comida gratis a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: AFP)
Nueva York es una de las ciudades con más ciudadanos en Estados Unidos, por lo que es clave encontrar la manera de que todos tengan algo de buena alimentación. Por eso, distintas organizaciones suelen repartir algo de comida gratis a quienes más lo necesitan (Foto: AFP)
/ SPENCER PLATT

Lunes 25 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
St. John’s Bread and Life (Pantry Distribution)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767Every Other Week9:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Creston Avenue Baptist Church114 East 188th Street 10468718-367-1754Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
West Harlem Group Assistance625 Lenox Avenue 10030212-690-7900Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
African Services Committee429 West 127th Street 10027212-222-3882Weekly10:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Bronx Temple SDA Community Services495 Willis Avenue 10455347-869-0068Weekly10:00 a. m. – 2:30 p. m.
Flatbush SDA Church261 East 21st Street 11226718-693-9180Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
St. John’s Bread and Life (Breakfast)795 Lexington Avenue 11221718-574-0058Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Revelacion Divina Food Pantry240 East 175th Street 10457646-238-4237Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Unique People Services – AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont Avenue 10461718-231-4900 ext. 5014Weekly11:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street 10304718-448-8480Weekly11:30 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street 10025212-854-6310Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street 11428718-479-0924Weekly11:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Lunch2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly12:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS) – Pantry2759 Webster Avenue 10458718-220-4892Weekly8:30 a. m. – 11:30 a. m.
Salvation Army Harlem Temple Corps (Lunch)540 Lenox Avenue 10037212-862-3900Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 West 144th Street 10031212-234-6767First Week of Month10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Lunch)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue 10473929-206-8335Weekly8:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church Outreach Program1905 Morris Avenue 10453718-466-9370Weekly12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fajr Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Pantry2269 Crotona Avenue 10457347-270-1436Weekly1:00 p. m. – 5:00 p. m.
Boom! Health3144 3rd Avenue 10451718-292-7718Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Manhattan Citadel (Pantry)175 East 125th Street 10035212-860-3200Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.

Martes 26 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Our Lady of Grace Ministry158-10 101st Street 11414718-845-6635Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry Distribution520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Flushing Jewish Community Council171-39 Northern Blvd 11358718-463-0434Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:30 a. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.

Miércoles 27 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Las Maravillas Del Exodo302 Elton Street 11208347-691-8340Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
J.U.S.T.I.C.E. Organization223 Beach 28th Street 11691917-566-1961Weekly12:00 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CCSI)120 Anderson Avenue 10302718-447-6330First & Third Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 10:00 a. m.
Co-Op City Seventh Day Adventist Church1010 Baychester Avenue 10475929-504-6163Weekly5:30 p. m. – 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly1:30 p. m. – 4:00 p. m.
St. Cecilia’s Parish Services125 East 105th Street 10029212-348-0488Weekly10:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Solid Rock SDA Church52-05 Rockaway Beach Blvd 11692718-634-1622Weekly2:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Shalom Senior Center483 Albany Avenue 11203718-774-9213Weekly1:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326First Week of Month12:00 p. m. – 2:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road 10314718-475-5242Weekly9:30 a. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Stapleton UAME Church – Lunch49 Tompkins Avenue 10304718-925-7205Weekly12:00 p. m. – 1:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Pantry1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly9:30 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Dinner2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly6:30 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly4:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Morris Brown AME Church145-03 Rockaway Blvd 11436718-322-7596Weekly8:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.

Jueves 28 de mayo de 2026

Centro / IglesiaDirecciónTeléfonoFrecuenciaHorario (apertura – cierre)
Christian Pentecostal Church910 Richmond Road 10304718-273-5850Weekly2:00 a. m. – 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Dinner1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly4:30 p. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Boro Park Chesed Center1271 60th Street 11219718-608-7065Weekly12:30 p. m. – 4:30 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp. – Pantry Dist.2114 Mermaid Avenue 11224718-415-1170Weekly11:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St. 11101718-361-5454Weekly9:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Pkwy 11362718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly8:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Agatha House Foundation – Pantry Distribution4471 Mundy Lane 10466917-757-8326Weekly11:00 a. m. – 1:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Pantry520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Council of the Rockaway Peninsula1525 Central Avenue 11691718-327-7755Weekly9:30 a. m. – 1:30 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway – Lunch1032 Beach 19th Street 11691718-327-5071Weekly12:30 p. m. – 1:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Pantry Distribution105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly12:00 p. m. – 8:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens – Dinner105-47 64th Road 11375Not AvailableWeekly3:00 p. m. – 7:30 p. m.
CCNS – St. Michael’s Church136-76 41st Avenue 11355718-961-0295Weekly9:15 a. m. – 11:00 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Lunch296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly10:30 a. m. – 12:30 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen – Pantry Distribution296 9th Avenue 10001212-806-6799Weekly1:30 p. m. – 3:00 p. m.
UJC of the East Side15-17 Willett Street 10002212-475-3857Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp.71-02 Cypress Hills Street 11385917-453-5880Weekly9:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street 11233718-773-3551Weekly9:00 a. m. – 5:30 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry – NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue 10474917-720-9700Weekly9:00 a. m. – 4:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps – Lunch520 50th Street 11220718-438-1771Weekly10:00 a. m. – 12:00 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex Street 10002646-945-7868Weekly8:00 a. m. – 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road 11375718-268-5011 ext 433Weekly9:00 a. m. – 2:00 p. m.
Westside Federation for Seniors And Supportive Hou2345 Broadway 10024212-362-6400First & Fourth Week of Month9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m.
En Nueva York se siguen entregando alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesiten gracias a acciones de organizaciones sin fines de lucro (Foto: Imagen creada por el Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
En Nueva York se siguen entregando alimentos gratis para quienes más lo necesiten gracias a acciones de organizaciones sin fines de lucro (Foto: Imagen creada por el Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

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