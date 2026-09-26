En Nueva York hay varios puntos en los que se reparten comida gratis para quienes realmente necesitan la ayuda (Foto: Food Bank For NYC)
En Nueva York hay varios puntos en los que se reparten comida gratis para quienes realmente necesitan la ayuda (Foto: Food Bank For NYC)
Pedro Bustamante
Pedro Bustamante

tendrá jornadas de distribución de alimentos sin costo desde el lunes 28 de septiembre hasta el jueves 1 de octubre, una ayuda importante para hogares, adultos mayores y personas con dificultades económicas. En varios vecindarios de los cinco condados —, , Manhattan, y Staten Island— se habilitarán espacios para retirar productos de despensa, frutas, verduras y otros artículos, de acuerdo con la disponibilidad de cada sede. Las actividades tendrán horarios definidos, por lo que conviene revisar la información antes de acudir y llegar con tiempo suficiente.

Mira también:

Los lugares incluidos en esta guía forman parte de la red de , organización que coordina programas de asistencia alimentaria en la ciudad. La relación corresponde únicamente a una selección de sitios confirmados para esas fechas y no reúne todas las alternativas disponibles en los barrios neoyorquinos.

Según el centro asignado, puede ser necesario mostrar una identificación vigente o un comprobante de residencia. También es recomendable llevar bolsas reutilizables, cajas o un carrito para trasladar lo recibido, sobre todo en jornadas con alta concurrencia.

La programación completa, con más direcciones, horarios y condiciones de acceso, puede consultarse en . Su buscador reúne una lista amplia de despensas, repartos móviles y entidades comunitarias que brindan apoyo a residentes de Nueva York.

Todas las semanas se entregan alimentos totalmente gratis a quienes más lo necesitan en Nueva York (Foto: Food Bank For NYC)
Todas las semanas se entregan alimentos totalmente gratis a quienes más lo necesitan en Nueva York (Foto: Food Bank For NYC)

Lunes 28 de septiembre

OrganizaciónDirecciónHorario
Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 1046111:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 104588:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 104738:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 104571:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 104749:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 100239:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 1000912:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
UJC Of the East Side15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 100029:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 113759:00 a. m. a 6:30 p. m.
Masbia of Queens105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 1137512:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 1136211:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 1136710:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 1142811:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Queens Jewish Community Council119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 1137511:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 114329:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112359:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
RHOW Brooklyn Inc.360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 112179:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1122110:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 112339:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
Hebrew Educational Society9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112369:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 112342:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.; 5:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
Masbia of Boro Park5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1121912:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sephardic Bikur Holim425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Our Lady of Grace Parish2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Family Services Network of NY, Inc.1420 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112079:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 1030411:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 103149:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.

Martes 29 de septiembre

OrganizaciónDirecciónHorario
Agatha House Foundation4471 Mundy Lane, Bronx, NY 1046611:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 1046111:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 104588:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 104738:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 104571:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Community Food Pantry at Highbridge1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 1045210:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 104749:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc.520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 1003111:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
West Side Campaign Against Hunger263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 100249:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 100239:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 100019:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 1000912:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 1000211:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
UJC Of the East Side15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 100029:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 111019:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 113759:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
La Jornada47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 1110112:00 p. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 1137512:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 113628:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 1136711:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 1142810:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Trinity Human Service Corp.153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112069:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Queens Jewish Community Council119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 1137511:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 114329:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Department of Probation NeON Kitchen Queens162-24 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 114329:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112359:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
Acts Community Development Corp.2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 112246:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
United Methodist Center in Far Rockaway1032 Beach 19th Street, Queens, NY 116919:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 4:00 p. m.
RHOW Brooklyn Inc.360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 112179:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1122110:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 112339:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
Hebrew Educational Society9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112361:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 1123411:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 1122010:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Masbia of Boro Park5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1121912:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sephardic Bikur Holim425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Transfiguration Church263 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112119:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 10:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 1030412:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
Project Hospitality Inc.25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 103049:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 103149:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.

Miércoles 30 de septiembre

OrganizaciónDirecciónHorario
Unique People Services-AIDS Programs, Inc.2415 East Tremont, Bronx, NY 1046111:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
St. Luke’s Senior Community Program777 East 222nd Street, Bronx, NY 104678:00 a. m. a 10:00 a. m.
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 104588:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 104738:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 104571:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 104749:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 104554:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
West Side Campaign Against Hunger263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 100249:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Christ and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry120 West 69th Street, Manhattan, NY 100239:30 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 100019:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 1000912:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 100028:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
UJC Of the East Side15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 100029:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 111019:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 113759:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
La Jornada47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 1110111:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.; 1:00 p. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 1137512:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 113628:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 1136710:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
BFFY - Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach92-96 220th Street, Queens, NY 1142812:30 p. m. a 3:30 p. m.
Trinity Human Service Corp.153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112069:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Queens Jewish Community Council119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 1137511:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 114329:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Shorefront Jewish Comm. Council128 Brighton Beach Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112359:30 a. m. a 3:30 p. m.
RHOW Brooklyn Inc.360 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 112179:00 a. m. a 10:30 a. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 112339:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
Hebrew Educational Society9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112369:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 112344:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.; 4:00 p. m. a 7:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 1122010:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Masbia of Boro Park5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1121912:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sephardic Bikur Holim425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Our Lady of Grace Parish2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Family Services Network of NY, Inc.1420 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112079:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Transfiguration Church263 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112119:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
South Asian Council for Social Services143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 113559:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Grant House Unity Corporation2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1123411:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.; 2:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Project Hospitality Inc.25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 1030412:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 103149:30 a. m. a 4:30 p. m.

Jueves 1 de octubre

OrganizaciónDirecciónHorario
Part of the Solution (POTS)2759 Webster Avenue, Bronx, NY 104588:30 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Rap4Bronx Mobile Pantry1967 Turnbull Avenue, Bronx, NY 104738:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Al Hajjah Fair Tyson Halal Food/Clothing Distribution Pantry2269 Crotona Ave, Bronx, NY 104571:00 p. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Community Food Pantry at Highbridge1363 Ogden Avenue, Bronx, NY 1045212:00 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Mobile Choice Pantry - NYCP1285 Oak Point Avenue, Bronx, NY 104749:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Upper Manhattan Mental H.C. Inc.520 West 135th Street, Manhattan, NY 1003111:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Bronx Food Pantry and Food Hub402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 1045510:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
West Side Campaign Against Hunger263 West 86th Street, Manhattan, NY 100249:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Crossroads Community Services Inc.108 East 51st Street, Manhattan, NY 100229:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen296 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 100019:30 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.; 1:30 p. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Trinity’s Services and Food for the Homeless Inc.602 East 9th Street, Manhattan, NY 1000912:30 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
Vision Urbana, Inc.66 Essex St., Manhattan, NY 100028:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
UJC Of the East Side15-17 Willett Street, Manhattan, NY 100029:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Evangel Food Pantry39-21 Crescent St., Queens, NY 111019:00 a. m. a 3:00 p. m.
Esther Grunblat Center of Central Queens108-13 67th Road, Queens, NY 113759:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
La Jornada47-09 30th Street, Queens, NY 1110111:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Masbia of Queens105-47 64th Road, Queens, NY 1137512:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Queens Temple Corp.86-07 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 1137210:00 a. m. a 11:00 a. m.
Sam Field58-25 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY 113628:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Kehilat Sephardim of Ahavat Achim150-62 78th Road, Queens, NY 1136711:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Trinity Human Service Corp.153 A Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112069:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Queens Jewish Community Council119-45 Union Turnpike, Queens, NY 1137511:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Jamaica Citadel90-23 161st Street, Queens, NY 114329:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Project Hope Charities170-20 140th Avenue, Queens, NY 114349:00 a. m. a 7:00 p. m.
Community Help in Park Slope Inc. (CHIPS)200 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1121711:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Bushwick Corps1151 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1122110:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
The Campaign Against Hunger2010 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 112339:00 a. m. a 5:30 p. m.
Hebrew Educational Society9502 Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 112369:30 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty5361 Preston Court, Brooklyn, NY 1123411:00 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.; 2:30 p. m. a 5:30 p. m.
The Salvation Army Sunset Park Corps520 50th Street, Brooklyn, NY 1122010:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Masbia of Boro Park5402 New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1121912:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.
Sephardic Bikur Holim425 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 5:00 p. m.
Our Lady of Grace Parish2332 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 112239:00 a. m. a 11:30 a. m.
Acts Community Development Corp.2315 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 1122411:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Salt & Sea Mission Church Inc.2417-2419 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1122310:30 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.
Cornerstone SDA Church138 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1120710:00 a. m. a 12:30 p. m.
South Asian Council for Social Services143-06 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 113559:30 a. m. a 1:00 p. m.
Grant House Unity Corporation2046 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 1123411:00 a. m. a 4:00 p. m.
Community Health Action of Staten Island Inc.2134 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 103022:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
Salvation Army Port Richmond Corps1295 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY 1030210:00 a. m. a 2:00 p. m.
The Salvation Army Stapleton15 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY 1030412:00 p. m. a 1:30 p. m.
Project Hospitality Inc.25 Canal St., Staten Island, NY 103049:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Jewish Community Center of Staten Island1466 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY 103141:00 p. m. a 6:00 p. m.
Miles de familias podrán beneficiarse con la entrega de alimentos gratis en Nueva York (Foto: Food Bank For NYC)
Miles de familias podrán beneficiarse con la entrega de alimentos gratis en Nueva York (Foto: Food Bank For NYC)

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