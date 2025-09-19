Si estás preparándote para convertirte en ciudadano estadounidense, es fundamental conocer el nuevo examen de educación cívica actualizado para 2025. Según el Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración (USCIS), este examen oral incluye 128 preguntas que abarcan temas esenciales sobre el gobierno y la historia de Estados Unidos.

Durante tu entrevista de naturalización, el oficial de USCIS te hará hasta 20 preguntas, y deberás responder correctamente al menos 12 para aprobar. Además, algunas respuestas podrían cambiar según las elecciones o nombramientos recientes, por lo que es importante consultar las actualizaciones en uscis.gov/citizenship/testupdates

El examen de ciudadanía de EE.UU. incluye preguntas sobre gobierno, historia y civismo. | Crédito: Getty Images

También existe una consideración especial (65/20): si tienes 65 años o más y has vivido como residente permanente por 20 años o más, solo necesitas estudiar las 20 preguntas marcadas con un asterisco y puedes tomar el examen en el idioma que prefieras.

128 Civics Questions and Answers (2025 version)

Las preguntas del examen de ciudadanía de EE.UU. están organizadas en tres categorías principales: American Government, American History e Integrated Civics.

Aquí verás ejemplos y el archivo con las 128 preguntas del examen de ciudadanía. | Crédito: Freepik

A continuación, te comparto algunas preguntas destacadas y el archivo descargable con las 128 preguntas y respuestas completas para que puedas estudiarlas con comodidad.

American Government

1. What is the form of government of the United States?

• Republic

• Constitution-based federal republic

• Representative democracy

2. What is the supreme law of the land? *

• (U.S.) Constitution

3. Name one thing the U.S. Constitution does.

• Forms the government

• Defines powers of government

• Defines the parts of government

• Protects the rights of the people

4. The U.S. Constitution starts with the words “We the People.” What does “We the People” mean?

• Self-government

• Popular sovereignty

• Consent of the governed

• People should govern themselves

• (Example of) social contract

5. How are changes made to the U.S. Constitution?

• Amendments

• The amendment process

6. What does the Bill of Rights protect?

• (The basic) rights of Americans

• (The basic) rights of people living in the United States

7. How many amendments does the U.S. Constitution have? *

• Twenty-seven (27)

8. Why is the Declaration of Independence important?

• It says America is free from British control.

• It says all people are created equal.

• It identifies inherent rights.

• It identifies individual freedoms.

9. What founding document said the American colonies were free from Britain?

• Declaration of Independence

10. Name two important ideas from the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

• Equality

• Liberty

• Social contract

• Natural rights

• Limited government

• Self-government

16. Name the three branches of government.

• Legislative, executive, and judicial

• Congress, president, and the courts

17. The President of the United States is in charge of which branch of government?

• Executive branch

18. What part of the federal government writes laws?

• (U.S.) Congress

• (U.S. or national) legislature

• Legislative branch

19. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?

• Senate and House (of Representatives)

20. Name one power of the U.S. Congress. *

• Writes laws

• Declares war

• Makes the federal budget

21. How many U.S. senators are there?

• One hundred (100)

22. How long is a term for a U.S. senator?

• Six (6) years

23. Who is one of your state’s U.S. senators now?

• Answers will vary. [District of Columbia residents and residents of U.S. territories should answer that D.C. (or the territory where the applicant lives) has no U.S. senators.]

24. How many voting members are in the House of Representatives?

• Four hundred thirty-five (435)

25. How long is a term for a member of the House of Representatives?

• Two (2) years

26. Why do U.S. representatives serve shorter terms than U.S. senators?

• To more closely follow public opinion

27. How many senators does each state have?

• Two (2)

American History

73. The colonists came to America for many reasons. Name one.

• Freedom

• Political liberty

• Religious freedom

• Economic opportunity

• Escape persecution

74. Who lived in America before the Europeans arrived? *

• American Indians

• Native Americans

75. What group of people was taken and sold as slaves?

• Africans

• People from Africa

76. What war did the Americans fight to win independence from Britain?

• American Revolution

• The (American) Revolutionary War

• War for (American) Independence

100. Name one war fought by the United States in the 1900s.

• World War I

• World War II

• Korean War

• Vietnam War

• (Persian) Gulf War

101. Why did the United States enter World War I?

• Because Germany attacked U.S. (civilian) ships

• To support the Allied Powers (England, France, Italy, and Russia)

• To oppose the Central Powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and Bulgaria)

102. When did all women get the right to vote?

• 1920

• After World War I

• (With the) 19th Amendment

119. What is the capital of the United States?

• Washington, D.C.

120. Where is the Statue of Liberty?

• New York (Harbor)

• Liberty Island [Also acceptable are New Jersey, near New York City, and on the Hudson (River).]

121. Why does the flag have 13 stripes? *

• (Because there were) 13 original colonies

• (Because the stripes) represent the original colonies

122. Why does the flag have 50 stars?

• (Because there is) one star for each state

• (Because) each star represents a state

• (Because there are) 50 states

123. What is the name of the national anthem?

• The Star-Spangled Banner

127. What is Memorial Day?

• A holiday to honor soldiers who died in military service

128. What is Veterans Day?

• A holiday to honor people in the (U.S.) military

• A holiday to honor people who have served (in the U.S. military)

➡️ Descarga aquí las 128 preguntas y respuestas oficiales del examen de ciudadanía de EE.UU. (versión 2025)

¡Mantente al tanto de los temas que importan en Estados Unidos 🇺🇸! Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp. 👉 Haz clic aquí y sé parte de nuestra comunidad. ¡Te esperamos!

SOBRE EL AUTOR Oscar Guerrero Periodista. Estudió Comunicación en la Universidad de Lima. Diez años de experiencia en medios digitales. Actualmente se desempeña como redactor del Núcleo de Audiencias de El Comercio.



