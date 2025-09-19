Si estás preparándote para convertirte en ciudadano estadounidense, es fundamental conocer el nuevo examen de educación cívica actualizado para 2025. Según el Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración (USCIS), este examen oral incluye 128 preguntas que abarcan temas esenciales sobre el gobierno y la historia de Estados Unidos.
Durante tu entrevista de naturalización, el oficial de USCIS te hará hasta 20 preguntas, y deberás responder correctamente al menos 12 para aprobar. Además, algunas respuestas podrían cambiar según las elecciones o nombramientos recientes, por lo que es importante consultar las actualizaciones en uscis.gov/citizenship/testupdates
También existe una consideración especial (65/20): si tienes 65 años o más y has vivido como residente permanente por 20 años o más, solo necesitas estudiar las 20 preguntas marcadas con un asterisco y puedes tomar el examen en el idioma que prefieras.
128 Civics Questions and Answers (2025 version)
Las preguntas del examen de ciudadanía de EE.UU. están organizadas en tres categorías principales: American Government, American History e Integrated Civics.
A continuación, te comparto algunas preguntas destacadas y el archivo descargable con las 128 preguntas y respuestas completas para que puedas estudiarlas con comodidad.
American Government
1. What is the form of government of the United States?
• Republic
• Constitution-based federal republic
• Representative democracy
2. What is the supreme law of the land? *
• (U.S.) Constitution
3. Name one thing the U.S. Constitution does.
• Forms the government
• Defines powers of government
• Defines the parts of government
• Protects the rights of the people
4. The U.S. Constitution starts with the words “We the People.” What does “We the People” mean?
• Self-government
• Popular sovereignty
• Consent of the governed
• People should govern themselves
• (Example of) social contract
5. How are changes made to the U.S. Constitution?
• Amendments
• The amendment process
6. What does the Bill of Rights protect?
• (The basic) rights of Americans
• (The basic) rights of people living in the United States
7. How many amendments does the U.S. Constitution have? *
• Twenty-seven (27)
8. Why is the Declaration of Independence important?
• It says America is free from British control.
• It says all people are created equal.
• It identifies inherent rights.
• It identifies individual freedoms.
9. What founding document said the American colonies were free from Britain?
• Declaration of Independence
10. Name two important ideas from the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
• Equality
• Liberty
• Social contract
• Natural rights
• Limited government
• Self-government
16. Name the three branches of government.
• Legislative, executive, and judicial
• Congress, president, and the courts
17. The President of the United States is in charge of which branch of government?
• Executive branch
18. What part of the federal government writes laws?
• (U.S.) Congress
• (U.S. or national) legislature
• Legislative branch
19. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?
• Senate and House (of Representatives)
20. Name one power of the U.S. Congress. *
• Writes laws
• Declares war
• Makes the federal budget
21. How many U.S. senators are there?
• One hundred (100)
22. How long is a term for a U.S. senator?
• Six (6) years
23. Who is one of your state’s U.S. senators now?
• Answers will vary. [District of Columbia residents and residents of U.S. territories should answer that D.C. (or the territory where the applicant lives) has no U.S. senators.]
24. How many voting members are in the House of Representatives?
• Four hundred thirty-five (435)
25. How long is a term for a member of the House of Representatives?
• Two (2) years
26. Why do U.S. representatives serve shorter terms than U.S. senators?
• To more closely follow public opinion
27. How many senators does each state have?
• Two (2)
American History
73. The colonists came to America for many reasons. Name one.
• Freedom
• Political liberty
• Religious freedom
• Economic opportunity
• Escape persecution
74. Who lived in America before the Europeans arrived? *
• American Indians
• Native Americans
75. What group of people was taken and sold as slaves?
• Africans
• People from Africa
76. What war did the Americans fight to win independence from Britain?
• American Revolution
• The (American) Revolutionary War
• War for (American) Independence
100. Name one war fought by the United States in the 1900s.
• World War I
• World War II
• Korean War
• Vietnam War
• (Persian) Gulf War
101. Why did the United States enter World War I?
• Because Germany attacked U.S. (civilian) ships
• To support the Allied Powers (England, France, Italy, and Russia)
• To oppose the Central Powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and Bulgaria)
102. When did all women get the right to vote?
• 1920
• After World War I
• (With the) 19th Amendment
119. What is the capital of the United States?
• Washington, D.C.
120. Where is the Statue of Liberty?
• New York (Harbor)
• Liberty Island [Also acceptable are New Jersey, near New York City, and on the Hudson (River).]
121. Why does the flag have 13 stripes? *
• (Because there were) 13 original colonies
• (Because the stripes) represent the original colonies
122. Why does the flag have 50 stars?
• (Because there is) one star for each state
• (Because) each star represents a state
• (Because there are) 50 states
123. What is the name of the national anthem?
• The Star-Spangled Banner
127. What is Memorial Day?
• A holiday to honor soldiers who died in military service
128. What is Veterans Day?
• A holiday to honor people in the (U.S.) military
• A holiday to honor people who have served (in the U.S. military)
➡️ Descarga aquí las 128 preguntas y respuestas oficiales del examen de ciudadanía de EE.UU. (versión 2025)
¡Mantente al tanto de los temas que importan en Estados Unidos 🇺🇸! Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp. 👉 Haz clic aquí y sé parte de nuestra comunidad. ¡Te esperamos!