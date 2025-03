Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., walks to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) near the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. US President Donald Trump has gravitated toward the reciprocal tariff plan as a key part of his push to raise US levies overall, stating it would apply to nations who generally have a higher average tariff rate than the US, which would raise its own tariff to match them.