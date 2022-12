(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2022 Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the warm up prior to the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. - Manchester United said on November 18, 2022 the club have "initiated appropriate steps" following an explosive interview by Cristiano Ronaldo that left his future at Old Trafford in doubt. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and took aim at the club's owners, the Glazer family, during the 90-minute interview aired on TalkTV. (Photo by Ian Hodgson / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

/

IAN HODGSON