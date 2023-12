Aerial view of cargo ships waiting at the entrance of the Panama Canal at Panama Bay off Panama City, on August 23, 2023. The Panamanian government denied on August 22, 2023, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who on the eve said that the Panama Canal was closed due to lack of water. "The Panama Canal keeps its operations and free transit open to facilitate mobility and world trade," the Panamanian Ministry of the Presidency said in its account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)

LUIS ACOSTA