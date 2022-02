16 / 18

Naples (Italy), 27/02/2022.- Ukrainian citizens and supporters demonstrate against the war in Ukraine at Piazza Dante in Naples, Italy, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Protestas, Italia, Rusia, Ucrania, Nápoles) EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE