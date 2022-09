OVER THE CARIBBEAN - @NOAA WP-3D Orion "Miss Piggy" #NOAA43 gathering data from within the eye of strengthening Hurricane #Ian 09.26.22. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Doremus, NOAA Corps.



Follow @NHC_Atlantic and your local @NWS office for forecasts and advisories. #FlyNOAA https://t.co/OAUYXTOR8v pic.twitter.com/47LfqCBOZk