(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 26, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025 and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Mexico City on September 30, 2024. US President Donald Trump on January 26, 2025, ordered sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia in retaliation for its refusal to accept deportation flights, as Bogota responded in kind with a 25 percent levy on US goods. (Photo by Jim WATSON and Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)