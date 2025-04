(FILES) A general view shows the crowd at St Peter's Square after white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel announcing that Catholic Church cardinals had elected a new pope during a conclave on March 13, 2013 at the Vatican. Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025 aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

/

TIZIANA FABI