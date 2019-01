Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun | Joven saudita que huye de su familia pide asilo a Canadá

Rahaf Alqunun gave a friend in Australia, @nourahfa313, access to her Twitter account to help get her message out. She's a young Saudi woman who told @abcbarbm she too fled the country. She says Rahaf wants to go to any safe country. LISTEN: https://t.co/n1Jla87o5d #abcPM pic.twitter.com/K1N4fMPytk