Local journalists use a dron for a live broadcast from the annex of the Jardin de Los Angeles cemetery, where the COVID-19 victims are buried, 14km north of Tegucigalpa on June 24, 2020. Honduras is one of the Central American countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic with a surge in cases especially in Tegucigalpa and second city San Pedro Sula in the north, and has so far registered more than 9,000 cases with 322 deaths. (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA / AFP)

/

ORLANDO SIERRA