A member of the South African Police Services (SAPS) searches for looters inside the Gold Spot Shopping Centre in Vosloorus, southeast of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. - South Africa said it was deploying troops to two provinces, including Johannesburg, after unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma led to six deaths and widespread looting. Overwhelmed police are facing mobs who have ransacked stores. Six people have died, some with gunshot wounds, and 219 people have been arrested, according to a police tally issued before the army deployed. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP)