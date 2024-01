🚨 AMBULANCES RUSH TO SCENE IN KERMAN, IRAN



Dozens of ambulances seen entering Golzar Shahada, Iran, following an explosion near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque.



Security forces are moving in, dispersing the large crowd from the area.



Source: Tasnim News https://t.co/fWe3KeRSe2 pic.twitter.com/qvTN7i6PtC