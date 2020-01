13/14

Tehran (Iran (islamic Republic Of)), 06/01/2020.- Iranian revolutionary guards surround the coffins of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims as thousands of mourners gather to pay tribute for their funeral in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. Soleimanil was killed in a targeted US airstrike on 03 January 2020 in Baghdad, Iraq. (Estados Unidos, Bagdad, Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH