TOPSHOT - Anti-US protesters burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally near the US embassy in Manila on September 15, 2017. The protesters marched to the US embassy to commemorate the Philippine Senate's voting on September 21, 1991 to end the continued stay of US military bases in the country, and accused the US of continued intervention in Mindanao island. / AFP / TED ALJIBE