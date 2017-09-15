El día en fotos: Donald Trump, Corea del Norte, Londres y más
Desde Donald Trump saludando al “nuevo jardinero” de la Casa Blanca hasta un sudafricano caminando la cuerda floja. Vea lo mejor del día en fotos
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London, Britain, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during the Breitling Airshow in Sion, Switzerland September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
TOPSHOT - An Israeli soldier removes burning tires from the road during clashes with Palestinian protesters following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on September 15, 2017. / AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
TOPSHOT - Anti-US protesters burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally near the US embassy in Manila on September 15, 2017. The protesters marched to the US embassy to commemorate the Philippine Senate's voting on September 21, 1991 to end the continued stay of US military bases in the country, and accused the US of continued intervention in Mindanao island. / AFP / TED ALJIBE
An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
TOPSHOT - A woman rides a motorcycle across a bridge on a highway in the central province of Ha Tinh as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall to the country's central coast on September 15, 2017. Heavy rain and wind lashed Vietnam's central coast Friday as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall, prompting mass evacuations as officials predicted it could be the most powerful storm in a decade. / AFP / HOANG DINH NAM
TOPSHOT - Daniel Laruelle of South Africa walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson peak, western Switzerland on September 15, 2017. Fifty of the Worlds best slackliners compete until September 17, 2017 on six different lines ranging from 45 metres to 304 metres. / AFP / Michael Buholzer
