Los Ángeles. Una pareja de la India murió al caer a un abismo en el parque Yosemite de California supuestamente mientras se tomaba una selfie. Los medios locales confirmaron las identidades y afirmaron que las autoridades continúan investigando el hecho.
Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, murieron al caer del parque de California Taft Point, un mirador popular en el parque que no tiene barandilla.
Sus cuerpos fueron recuperados por los guardaparques.
El hermano de Viswanath manifestó a medios locales en la India que creía que la pareja estaba tomándose una selfie cuando ocurrió la tragedia.
La pareja, que vivía en Estados Unidos, era entusiasta de los viajes y tenía un blog llamado "Holidays and HappilyEverAfters", donde relataba sus aventuras.
En una reciente publicación en Instagram, MoorThy publicó una foto de ella sentada en el borde del Gran Cañón y reflexionó sobre la "temeraria" acción.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ ... Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
"¿Vale nuestra vida solo una foto?", escribió. Las autoridades dijeron que la investigación de las muertes podría tomar varios días.
La pareja cayó casi 245 metros desde el Taft Point, a un área con terreno escarpado y los rescatistas tuvieron que usar un helicóptero para recuperar los cuerpos.
Unas 259 personas murieron en todo el mundo en los últimos años mientras tomaban selfies, según un estudio publicado a principios de este mes en el Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.
La mayoría de las muertes ocurrieron en India, donde se reportaron 159 casos de este tipo desde 2011, según el estudio.
Fuente: AFP
