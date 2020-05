7/10

Snake hunter Amy Siewe holds the skin of a dead python in the backyard of a house in Delray Beach, some 52 Miles north of Miami, on May 21, 2020. A Florida craftsman has come up with a novel way of tackling both the coronavirus pandemic and the problem of invasive pythons and iguanas that damage the state's fragile ecosystem. Brian Woods, the 63-year-old owner of All American Gator Products, has turned his hand to designing protective face masks made out reptile skin. (AFP / CHANDAN KHANNA).