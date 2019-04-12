EE.UU.: Hombre intenta prenderse fuego frente a la Casa Blanca | VIDEO

Washington. La policía de Estados Unidos detuvo a un hombre este viernes que aparentemente prendió fuego su abrigo en inmediaciones de la Casa Blanca ubicada en Washington, informó el Servicio Secreto.
Según el medio Telemundo, las autoridades acordonaron la residencia del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump y procedieron a retirar al hombre que se prendió fuego en la Pennsylvania Avenue.
El Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos logró extinguir el fuego y brindó la ayuda correspondiente al sujeto. Incluso, un paquete sospechoso fue encontrado a unos metros del hombre no identificado.
Hasta el momento, las autoridades locales manifestaron que el sujeto fue trasladado a un hospital cercano y desconocen los motivos por el cual intentó prender fuego en una de sus vestimentas.
UPDATE: A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 12 de abril de 2019
Lockdown at the White House after someone reportedly set himself on fire outside the WH gates. Media now being told to go back inside. pic.twitter.com/brWPY6sQ6Q— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) 12 de abril de 2019
HAPPENING NOW: @SecretService just apprehended man who tried to set himself on fire outside @WhiteHouse agent tells us pic.twitter.com/GvPYEZ8Cnm— Mark Irons (@MarkIronsMedia) 12 de abril de 2019
