Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Más en EEUU

EEUU

EE.UU.: Hombre intenta prenderse fuego frente a la Casa Blanca | VIDEO

El Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos brindó los primeros auxilios al hombre que prendió fuego en su abrigo en inmediaciones de la Casa Blanca

Estados Unidos

Hasta el momento, el Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos manifestó que el sujeto fue trasladado a un hospital cercano. (Foto: Captura)

Hasta el momento, el Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos manifestó que el sujeto fue trasladado a un hospital cercano. (Foto: Captura)

Redacción EC

Washington. La policía de Estados Unidos detuvo a un hombre este viernes que aparentemente prendió fuego su abrigo en inmediaciones de la Casa Blanca ubicada en Washington, informó el Servicio Secreto.

Según el medio Telemundo, las autoridades acordonaron la residencia del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump y procedieron a retirar al hombre que se prendió fuego en la Pennsylvania Avenue. 

El Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos logró extinguir el fuego y brindó la ayuda correspondiente al sujeto. Incluso, un paquete sospechoso fue encontrado a unos metros del hombre no identificado. 

Hasta el momento, las autoridades locales manifestaron que el sujeto fue trasladado a un hospital cercano y desconocen los motivos por el cual intentó prender fuego en una de sus vestimentas. 

Tags Relacionados:

Estados Unidos

Casa Blanca

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos

Mantente siempre informado y disfruta de cientos de beneficios exclusivos del CLUB EL COMERCIO

¡SÉ PARTE DEL CLUB EL COMERCIO!

SUSCRÍBETE AQUÍ
X
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada