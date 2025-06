Police in riot gear stand in front of US Customs and Border Protection agents outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Santa Ana Field Office after reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Santa Ana, California, on June 9, 2025. The City of Santa Ana released a statement on Facebook acknowledging the ICE activity and the "fear and uncertainty" it would cause for some community members. President Donald Trump's administration said on June 9 that it was sending 700 US Marines and thousands more National Guard troops to Los Angeles, sparking a furious response from California's governor over the "deranged" deployment. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

PATRICK T. FALLON