Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Más en EEUU

EEUU

EE.UU.: hallan muerta en su casa a una leyenda del mundo del fitness

En 1999, Mandy Blank hizo historia en el mundo del fitness, al convertirse en la competidora más joven en ganar el Campeonato Mundial de la Federación Internacional de Fisicoculturismo

Mandy Blank

La leyenda del mundo del fitness Mandy Blank fue hallada sin vida en la bañera de su casa de Los Ángeles.

Redacción EC

La reconocida deportista de fitness femenino Mandy Blank fue encontrada muerta el lunes en su casa de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, por causas aún desconocidas.

El cuerpo de Blank, de 42 años, fue encontrado por una empleada doméstica en la bañadera, según publicó el sitio de noticias de famosos TMZ.

La mujer llamó de inmediato al servicio de emergencias, que al llegar al lugar constató el fallecimiento de la deportista.

De acuerdo con fuentes judiciales, no se encontró alcohol o estupefacientes junto a Blank. Se esperan el resultado de la autopsia y los informes toxicológicos para determinar la causa exacta de su muerte.

En 1999, Mandy Blank hizo historia en el mundo del fitness, al convertirse en la competidora más joven en ganar el Campeonato Mundial de la Federación Internacional de Fisicoculturismo (IFBB).

También alcanzó un importante reconocimiento internacional como entrenadora de celebridades del mundo del espectáculo y el deporte como Marcus Allen, Mickey Rourke, Alex Rodriguez, Pauly Shore, Rohan Marley y Natasha Lyonne.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Thank you momma 🥛

Una publicación compartida de 👑 MANDY BLANK 👑 (@therealmandyblank) el

Fuente: "La Nación" de Argentina, GDA

Tags Relacionados:

Mandy Blank

Estados Unidos

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada