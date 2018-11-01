La reconocida deportista de fitness femenino Mandy Blank fue encontrada muerta el lunes en su casa de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, por causas aún desconocidas.
El cuerpo de Blank, de 42 años, fue encontrado por una empleada doméstica en la bañadera, según publicó el sitio de noticias de famosos TMZ.
La mujer llamó de inmediato al servicio de emergencias, que al llegar al lugar constató el fallecimiento de la deportista.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
⚡️inspired to BE UNREAL. ⚡️ “Having a SMILE, with my WALK” 1st Process of MB SILKS, getting flexible, in the rhythms, be agile, being in your flow, creating your own vibe, creating your own dance and being IN with yourself. I am just beginning this new fun toy and workout, and I am bringing it to MY CHAMBER! Ask me how you can take a session, Blankbody2019@Gmail.com 📩 PRIVATE ONE ON ONE TRAINING 🔺Elite Nutrition & Coaching 🔻 —————⚡️—————————- #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #athlete #Stinger #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #RaiseTheTemp #Workoutgirls #workout #gymnastics #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️#acrobats #dancer #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
De acuerdo con fuentes judiciales, no se encontró alcohol o estupefacientes junto a Blank. Se esperan el resultado de la autopsia y los informes toxicológicos para determinar la causa exacta de su muerte.
En 1999, Mandy Blank hizo historia en el mundo del fitness, al convertirse en la competidora más joven en ganar el Campeonato Mundial de la Federación Internacional de Fisicoculturismo (IFBB).
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
⚡️THE BLANK BODY PROGRAM! ⚡️ You ever wanted something so bad!?! When we have the body, our mind is clear, confident and sexy! Vise Versa, when our minds are ready to delve into the deepest layer of transformation, our body follows along with the process. Self-Discipline is the 1ST STEP! To receiving your greatest self! Email me about ME; Blankbody2019@gmail.com 📩 Tomorrow’s line up!!!!!!!!!!!! SEXY WOMAN ALERT♥️🖤 @mandyblankfitness ———————-⚡️——————————-#BLANKSTAWARRIOR #BELIEVE #mandyblank #mandyblankfitness #woman #leader #warrior #goddess #beautiful #love #latrainer #goddesses #ootd #art #artist #Blanksta #theartistway #fitnessgoddess #bornthisway #fitnessmodel #manifest #godisawoman #dreamscometrue4thosewhobelieve 🥛
También alcanzó un importante reconocimiento internacional como entrenadora de celebridades del mundo del espectáculo y el deporte como Marcus Allen, Mickey Rourke, Alex Rodriguez, Pauly Shore, Rohan Marley y Natasha Lyonne.
Fuente: "La Nación" de Argentina, GDA
