There’s no place like home! Earth has 3 more people on it as @Astro_Feustel, @Astro_ricky and @OlegMKS land at 7:44am ET after a 197-day mission aboard the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/ZuxLDtzW9c Ask questions using #askNASA pic.twitter.com/T0SLyTx0k7