UPDATE: #TropicalStorm #Fay has formed off the coast of #NorthCarolina this afternoon, seen here by @NOAA's #GOES16🛰️. @NHC_Atlantic expects it to strengthen slightly as it moves along the coast, and a #TropicalStormWarning is in effect from #NJ to #RI. #NJwx #NYwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/XUp2N88rfT