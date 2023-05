19 / 22

A woman poses with her children wearing Soviet-era inspired military uniforms as they take part in a parade to celebrate May 9 1945, the Soviet victory over fascism, in Chisinau on May 9, 2023. Thousands of people rally in Moldova's main city at the call of the Moldovan Socialist Party (PSRM) and its leader, former President Igor Dodon, to celebrate Soviet Victory Day and to affirm the close ties of Moldova's Russian community with the former Soviet Union and Russia. (Photo by Elena COVALENCO / AFP)