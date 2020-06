7/10

A video grab taken from a video released by Bristol City council shows the statue of Edward Colston being removed from the harbour in Bristol, southwest England on June 11, 2020. The statue of Colston, a slave trader toppled by anti-racism protesters last weekend was today fished out of the harbour.