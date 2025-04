(FILES) Pope Francis arrives to celebrate the mass for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces at St. Peter's square in the Vatican on February 9, 2025. Pope Francis "slept all night long" the Vatican said on March 4, 2025 after he suffered two breathing attacks on Monday, as the 88-year-old pontiff struggles to recover from pneumonia. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

/

ALBERTO PIZZOLI