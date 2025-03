This aerial view shows a mural of the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona painted by artist Martin Ron in Buenos Aires on March 10, 2025. At the �barrio de Dios,� where Diego Maradona started playing professionally at the age of 15, every corner remembers the Argentine football deity. Four years after his death �in such strange conditions,� those who live in this Buenos Aires neighborhood seek justice. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)

/

LUIS ROBAYO