People line up early in the morning to buy chicken at a lower price than in private markets in La Paz on June 11, 2025. Bolivia's economic crisis, caused by dollar shortages and excessive fiscal spending, has impoverished the population since last year. Inflation in May was 18.4 percent year-on-year, the highest in at least 17 years.The crisis has worsened in recent days, with road blockades by supporters of former president Evo Morales, who is barred from running for president in the August elections. The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Luis Arce. They are blocking the passage of food shipments and other basic necessities along key routes in central and southern Bolivia. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

/

AIZAR RALDES