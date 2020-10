7/10

A woman holds a sign reading “Cristina, I despise you”, referring to Argentinian Vice-President and former President Cristina Kirchner, as she takes part in a protest against the government of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at Plaza de la Republica square in Buenos Aires on October 12, 2020, amid a lockdown against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. / AFP / JUAN MABROMATA