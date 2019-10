12/15

Demonstrators clash with riot police in Quito on October 8, 2019 following days of protests against the sharp rise in fuel prices sparked by authorities' decision to scrap subsidies. - Thousands of demonstrators converged on the Ecuadoran capital Quito on Tuesday as intensifying protests against soaring fuel prices slashed oil output by a third and forced under-fire President Lenin Moreno to vacate his government headquarters. (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)