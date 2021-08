6 / 20

Gulfport (Usa), 27/08/2021.- Jennifer Tate fuels up a gas can next to bottled water an other supplies as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Ida in Pass Christian, Mississippi, USA, on 27 August 2021. Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast on the evening of 29 August as a major hurricane. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON