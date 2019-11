14/15

A demonstrator holds a sign reading "A family in Petorca (a city in Valparaiso region) consumes in one year the water a water cannon uses in half a day!" near a bonfire, during a protest against the government's economic policies in Santiago on November 6, 2019. - Chile's president said Wednesday his government had "nothing to hide" concerning allegations that police killed, tortured and sexually assaulted civilians during deadly protests against him as protesters called on demonstrators to expand their rallies to rich districts so far untouched by the wave of demonstrations, centering on a major shopping center. (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)