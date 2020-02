8/10

Demonstrators clash with police as barricades burn during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, on February 14, 2020. Demonstrators set fires in downtown Santiago on Friday, in a new day of relentless protests in Chile. The four-month-old social outburst has left 31 dead throughout Chile and thousands injured, according to figures from the National Prosecutor's Office. / AFP / JAVIER TORRES