A windsurfer sails in Burrard inlet as the heavy smog and smell of wood smoke hangs over the Vancouver, British Columbia skyline in the background on September, 16, 2020. Smoke from California and Oregon wildfires has cloaked Vancouver, known for its majestic mountain views and fresh ocean breezes, in the dirtiest air in the world this week. Days have been spent smarting under a thick haze that has irritated eyes and throats, and sent asthmatics gasping for breath. It has also complicated Covid-19 testing. On September 18, 2020, despite forecasted smoke-clearing rain storms, the city, 800 miles (1,300 km) north of the biggest California fires, topped for the second time this week the World Air Quality Index for worst air quality, after briefly ceding first place to fire-stricken Portland, Oregon. (AFP/Don MacKinnon).