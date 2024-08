Israel's 🇮🇱 National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and fellow Otzma Yehudit minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf enter the Temple Mount/Aqsa Compound 🇵🇸 together with hundreds of Jews marking the fast day of Tisha B’Av, which marks the destruction of the Jewish Temples that once stood… https://t.co/GKeTsE1EPp pic.twitter.com/4ajYlVWUmq