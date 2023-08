Peruvian congressman Wilson Quispe of the leftist Peru Libre party holds pictures of people killed during recent anti-government protests as chief of staff Alberto Otarola speaks at the plenary session of the Congress in Lima on January 10, 2023. Protests against Peru's president, Dina Boluarte, which have left 40 people dead in a month, continue on Tuesday with road blockades in six regions of the country as the new cabinet goes to Congress to ask for a vote of confidence in its inauguration. (Photo by SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA / POOL / AFP)

/

SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA