Peruvian President Dina Boluarte speaks during a press conference with foreign press members in Lima, on January 24, 2023. Peru President Dina Boluarte on Tuesday called for a "national truce" as thousands of protesters continue to call for her resignation and fresh elections. Boluarte called for "dialogue, peace and unity" following weeks of protests that have at times turned violent, with at least 46 people killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)

/

CRIS BOURONCLE